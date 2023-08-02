Top ten 2024 recruit Dylan Stewart commits to South Carolina

Here’s how Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) five-star edge Dylan Stewart announced he was committed to South Carolina on Tuesday morning, amounting to the biggest recruitment in weeks for the 2024 cycle.

Stewart (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) is ranked first overall in Washington D.C., second at his position and No. 10 nationally in the class of 2024 going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Needless to say, it’s a significant recruiting victory for the Gamecocks, as Stewart would have been a gem for any program. He had offers from 34 other schools, including Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and USC.

Adding Stewart to their class of 2024 has resulted in a significant jump in South Carolina’s national ranking. They went into this week at No. 24 in the country, and now they’re at No. 16.

