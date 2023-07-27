Top targets, commits at Texas’ pool party recruiting event on Thursday
Texas is hosting its annual pool party recruiting event on Thursday.
Several commits from Texas’ 2024 class are on campus for it currently, along with other recruiting targets from the 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes. According to Inside Texas (subscription required), the lone 2027 target in Austin today is quarterback Peyton Houston out of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Steve Sarkisian’s staff is hoping to build connections with many young recruits in a relaxed setting prior to the start of fall camp next week, which is set to kick off on August 2.
Here’s a look at some of the top targets/commits visiting campus on Thursday according to On3.
Texas commits attending
Four-star WR Parker Livingstone (2024)
Three-star QB Trey Owens (2024)
Three-star TE Jordan Washington (2024)
Four-star WR Freddie Dubose (2024)
Three-star IOL Daniel Cruz (2024)
Three-star IOL Nate Kibble (2024)
Four-star EDGE Solomon Williams (2024 target)
On3 4-star EDGE & Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day's Solomon Williams on campus at Texas for an unofficial visit.
— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) July 27, 2023
Tampa, FL native (Carrollwood Day)
6-foot-3, 250-pounds
No. 22 edge in the country (247Sports)
61 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks in 2022
Four-star WR Tanook Hines (2025 target)
DeKaney big time 2025 WR Tanook Hines at Texas for the Pool Party.
— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) July 27, 2023
Houston, TX native (Dekaney)
6-foot-0, 165-pounds
No. 27 WR in the country (247Sports)
50 receptions for 815 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022
2025 offensive tackle Tyler Thomas
Dickinson High 2025 OT Tyler Thomas at Texas Longhorns Pool Party.
— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) July 27, 2023
Dickinson, TX native (Dickinson)
6-foot-4, 310-pounds
No. 27 OT in 2025 class (Rivals)