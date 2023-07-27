Top targets, commits at Texas’ pool party recruiting event on Thursday

Texas is hosting its annual pool party recruiting event on Thursday.

Several commits from Texas’ 2024 class are on campus for it currently, along with other recruiting targets from the 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes. According to Inside Texas (subscription required), the lone 2027 target in Austin today is quarterback Peyton Houston out of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Steve Sarkisian’s staff is hoping to build connections with many young recruits in a relaxed setting prior to the start of fall camp next week, which is set to kick off on August 2.

Here’s a look at some of the top targets/commits visiting campus on Thursday according to On3.

Texas commits attending

Four-star WR Parker Livingstone (2024)

Three-star QB Trey Owens (2024)

Three-star TE Jordan Washington (2024)

Four-star WR Freddie Dubose (2024)

Three-star IOL Daniel Cruz (2024)

Three-star IOL Nate Kibble (2024)

Four-star EDGE Solomon Williams (2024 target)

Tampa, FL native (Carrollwood Day)

6-foot-3, 250-pounds

No. 22 edge in the country (247Sports)

61 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks in 2022

Four-star WR Tanook Hines (2025 target)

Houston, TX native (Dekaney)

6-foot-0, 165-pounds

No. 27 WR in the country (247Sports)

50 receptions for 815 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022

2025 offensive tackle Tyler Thomas

Dickinson, TX native (Dickinson)

6-foot-4, 310-pounds

No. 27 OT in 2025 class (Rivals)

