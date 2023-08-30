Baltimore made some tough cuts, and went light at crucial spots, choosing to release both quarterbacks, but the 53-man roster is complete.

NFL rosters are always fluid, so even with the Ravens announcing an initial 53-man roster, things could change in the next week or so.

The team will watch the waiver wire, and construct the remaining roster and 16-man practice squad ahead of Thursday’s practice.

Here are the top takeaways from the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster.

Ravens UDFA Success

Baltimore held onto two undrafted rookies — RB Keaton Mitchell and OLB Malik Hamm — asboth made the initial 53-man roster.

The Ravens have now had an undrafted rookie make the 53-man roster in 19 of the past 20 seasons.

Johnson was one of the final cuts, meaning the Ravens thought long and hard about rolling with the veteran over Tyler Huntley as the backup quarterback.

Baltimore went with former 3rd round pick Ben Cleveland over Sam Mustipher in what some would describe as an upset.

The Ravens seem pleased with Cleveland’s progression at right guard, while Mustipher could return on the practice squad, or another backup center could be signed.

Del'Shawn Phillips over Kristian Welch, Josh Ross

Phillips balled-out this summer and Baltimore rewarded his prodction with a roster spot over Welch and Ross.

Arthur Maulet over Kyu Kelly

The former Steelers cornerback made the roster over the rookie from Stanford, and that’s unusual for a Ravens front office that typically values rookies.

Hard work pays off for WR

Tylan Wallace balled-out during the preseason and won the competition for the sixth wide receiver spot, beating out several other talented pass catchers.

Revolving roster

Several guys that made the roster will likely head to injured reserve, allowing for a guy like Kevon Seymour to return. Damarion “Pepe” Williams will head to injured reserve, and guys like Brent Urban, Angelo Blackson, and Rayshad Nichols could all return.

