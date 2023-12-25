Top takeaways from Panthers’ snap counts in Week 16 loss to Packers

Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers may have been a tough pill to swallow for the Carolina Panthers, but it resulted in a few positive steps forward.

Here are the top takeaways from the Week 16 snap counts:

The right guard

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Nash Jensen unexpectedly got the start at right guard over Gabe Jackson . . . but it didn’t last long. The undrafted rookie, who allowed three pressures on eight chances, was pulled after just 11 snaps.

Jackson came on for the final 55 looks. He allowed no pressures on 31 opportunities.

After another solid performance in his third call-up from the practice squad, expect the 10th-year veteran to be signed to the active roster and take over starting duties on the right.

Ihmir is here!

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Marsette, who should continue to factor in on offense, was an asset for the second straight week.

He recorded 21 offensive snaps, his second-most of the season, and parlayed his opportunities into 33 rushing yards on two attempts. The speedy wideout turned one of those totes into a 20-yard visit to the end zone, Carolina’s first touchdown in three games.

Tommy Boy

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tremble saw 48 offensive snaps, accounting for 72.7 percent of the unit’s presence. He’s now hit the 70-percent mark in four of his last five games.

The 23-year-old, in turn, turned in a day. He reeled in four receptions for a career-high 59 yards.

Once thought of as a third-round steal by Carolina back in 2021, Tremble may be growing into the dynamic threat the organization drafted.

