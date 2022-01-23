Top takeaways from Packers’ season-ending playoff loss to 49ers

The “Last Dance” season is over for the Green Bay Packers in 2021. No Super Bowl appearance. No playoff wins. Nothing. A third-straight season with 13 wins, an NFC North title and a first-round bye ended the same as the first two: in heartbreak and short of the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers stunned the Packers by overcoming deficits of 7-0 and 10-3 in the second half and kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Here are a few important takeaways from the Packers’ devastating loss on Saturday night:

Special teams lose the game, offense fails to win the game

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

An important distinction here. The special teams made incredible mistakes and lost the football game for the Packers. No way around it. The blocked field goal, long kickoff return allowed and blocked punt for a touchdown created a massive 13-point swing for the 49ers. But the offense of the Packers deserves as much blame for not winning the game. After scoring an opening drive touchdown, the offense created three more points the rest of the way. The Packers led nearly the entire contest and Aaron Rodgers and the offense had opportunity after opportunity to take full control of the game and go up by two or more scores. Late in the game, the Packers had a chance to drive the field and put the game away with a score up 10-3. Then, after the blocked punt, the offense had a chance to go win the game with a scoring drive. Instead, the Packers got three-and-outs from the offense in each situation.

Return of injured stars was a flop

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

There was legitimate excitement in Green Bay about the return of Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Whitney Mercilus, Randall Cobb and Josh Myers. Unfortunately, all five struggled. And maybe it should have been expected. All five missed considerable time with significant injuries. They are all talented players, and four of the five are highly experienced. But expecting them all to step back onto the field and play at a high level in a playoff-game environment against a great team might have been asking too much. Smith had a sack but was otherwise quiet, Alexander missed a crucial tackle late and played just eight snaps, Cobb didn’t have a catch and both Mercilus and Myers struggled in the run game on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage.

Offensive line finally crumbles

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

All season, the Packers skillfully navigated around injuries along the offensive line, using the right combinations of players and the masterful abilities of Aaron Rodgers to negate the losses. All that crumbled on Saturday night. Rodgers took five sacks and was under pressure on 38 percent of his dropbacks, well above his season average. Without David Bakhtiari, the Packers started Billy Turner at left tackle and Dennis Kelly at right tackle, leaving Yosh Nijman on the bench. Rodgers couldn’t get the quick passing game going and held the football, exacerbating the problems up front. On average, Rodgers needed 2.71 seconds to get the ball out of his hands. The two forces converged – poor play along the offensive line and the quarterback holding the ball – and ruined the passing game.

Incredible realization

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2).

Here’s the thing about the special teams letdowns: mistakes by an odd tandem probably cost the Packers a chance to advance. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster failed to impede Jimmie Ward’s path on the field goal block, and long snapper Steven Wirtell got beat on the punt block. No one could have ever imagined a scenario where Lancaster, Wirtell and soon-to-be four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers were the primary reasons why the Packers lost a playoff game at Lambeau Field. But here we are.

Gary caps off incredible season

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rashan Gary produced two sacks and six pressures, giving him 11.5 sacks and 87 pressures in 17 total games in 2021. He was incredible on Saturday, often controlling the game with unrelenting pressure off of the defense’s left side against right tackle Tom Compton. Both of Gary’s sacks came on third down and forced punts, and he also ended a third drive with a tackle for loss on fourth down. Gary has cemented himself as an elite pass-rusher in the NFL and one of the game’s best young defensive players.

Target distribution

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Aaron Rodgers threw 29 total passes, and 21 targeted Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, the offense’s two biggest stars. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis, Dominique Dafney and Equanimeous St. Brown combined for two catches on six targets for six yards. Overall, Lazard, Cobb and Deguara ran 75 routes but had just one catch. On the final offensive possession, Rodgers missed Deguara open underneath on second down and Lazard wide open on the deep in route on third down. The quarterback felt pressure, wasn’t seeing the field well and relied heavily on his two top teammates. It was a losing strategy. Rodgers, who was the best game manager in football in 2021, didn’t play well enough for the Packers to win.

LaFleur deserves blame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matt LaFleur is an excellent coach, and there’s a good chance he’ll win NFL Coach of the Year, but he deserves criticism for his decision to promote Maurice Drayton after firing Shawn Mennenga this offseason. Drayton, Mennenga’s assistant, led the worst special teams group in the NFL in 2021, and the downfall of the third phase ended up creating a completely avoidable defeat in the postseason. To his credit, LaFleur willingly took the blame, both for the special teams mistakes and the offense’s inability to create big plays and points. A true leader, he never points a finger at others. But his hiring mistake doomed another potentially special season.

