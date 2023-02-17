Top takeaways from mic'd-up footage of Super Bowl LVII 'NFL Total Access'
The 'NFL Total Access' crew discuss their Top takeaways from the mic'd-up footage of the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation. NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on [more]
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
Many have weighed in on who the 49ers' starting quarterback should be next season, and now Vernon Davis has lent his voice to the fray.
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" to discuss the possibility of the Patriots trading quarterback Mac Jones to Josh McDaniels' Raiders.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
The pressure is on the Patriots to make significant improvements this offseason. So, how should they deploy their resources? Phil Perry unveils a bold five-point plan that includes a blockbuster trade and a big free-agent signing.
The Eagles are reportedly interested in speaking with Vance Joseph for their vacant DC job. By Dave Zangaro
It might sound like a fantasy, but here's how the Eagles can pull off a dream offseason that includes paying Hurts and keeping 2 top DBs.
A look at how Tiger Woods fared in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes the 49ers would have made it to the Super Bowl had Brock Purdy not been hurt in the NFC Championship Game.
Badgers fans are well acquainted with Leo Chenal's rare athleticism; at the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, he showed it off to a broader audience.