Top takeaways from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft went down even more unpredictably than anyone expected. From big trades to unanticipated team selections and players going far away from where they were generally projected, it was quite a Thursday night.

After sorting through all 31 picks and the numerous trades, here’s what stood out from the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Texans weren't messing around

Houston entered the draft with picks No. 2 and 12. They left with new franchise cornerstones on both sides of the ball in QB C.J. Stroud and EDGE Will Anderson.

Stroud was an unexpected choice after projections consistently slotted either Will Levis or Anthony Richardson to the Texans. His accuracy, toughness and underutilized (by Ohio State) athleticism should instantly elevate the blah Texans offense.

Trading up from 12 to No. 3 to seize Anderson was a bold stroke by GM Nick Caserio. It gives rookie coach Demeco Ryans, a one-time Texans linebacker himself, a legitimate pass-rushing force as a stand-up rusher. Not giving up an excess of their considerable draft pick war chest over the next two years makes moving up to get Anderson even more appealing.

Microtrades took over

The Texans and Cardinals made a big trade early on, spanning several picks. Arizona doubled down on the big trades by moving back up with Detroit. Some of the later trades resulted in very little movement, however.

Philadelphia kicked off the micro-trading movement by jumping from No. 10 to No. 9. They gave Chicago a 2024 fourth-round pick to move up one spot and select Jalen Carter.

New England and Pittsburgh made a small move, with the Steelers jumping to 14 from 17 for a fourth-round pick. The Steelers moved up ahead of a couple of OT-needy teams to select Broderick Jones, while the Patriots fell back and landed CB Christian Gonzalez.

Then came the Jaguars. Jacksonville started at No. 24 overall but slid back one spot to 25 in a micro-deal with the New York Giants, acquiring an extra fifth-rounder and seventh-round pick. GM Trent Baalke then flipped the 25th pick to Buffalo for No. 27 and a fourth-round pick. For the three extra Day 3 picks, Baalke maneuvered to take OT Anton Harrison.

The Eagles keep on winning

Many a mock draft projected the Eagles to select Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith with their original pick at No. 10.

Jalen Carter was expected to be long gone before the ninth pick when the Eagles snatched up the Georgia DT.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman somehow managed to come away with two potential starters on the defensive line, both of whom were expected to be available nowhere near as long as they were on the board. That’s winning–even if Carter and Smith don’t ultimately work out.

Will Levis hype falls flat

Kentucky QB Will Levis was hyped up as a top-10 overall pick. In many final mock drafts, Levis was projected as high as No. 2 — thanks in part to a wild spike in his odds on Wednesday.

The Texans opted for Stroud. The Colts, often seen as Levis’ landing spot, rolled instead with Anthony Richardson at No. 4. No other team wanted a first-round quarterback, and Levis remained uncomfortably ensconced in the green room.

Much like a year ago with Malik Willis, Levis was the unfortunate victim of excessive hype over how teams viewed his on-field success and NFL potential.

The Lions roar at positional value

In the modern NFL, some positions are more important than others. At the bottom end of the value chart for most teams, you’ll find running back, off-ball linebacker, offensive guard and tight end.

Lions GM Brad Holmes doesn’t care. He showed that by selecting Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall (after a trade back) and doubling down by taking Iowa LB Jack Campbell six spots later. Holmes then told the gathered media that he doesn’t really worry about positional value in his Thursday night press conference, too.

The Lions landed two very talented players. Make no mistake about that. But for a team that signed free agents to multi-year contracts at both positions less than two months ago, drafting lesser-valued positions in the top 20 i a curious decision.

Now if Holmes comes out and uses two of Detroit’s three second-round picks on a tight end and a right guard, expect the fan trust to evaporate quickly.

The run on WRs

The top 19 picks came and went without a single wide receiver coming off the board. Then came Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Seahawks at No. 20.

And then Quentin Johnston to the Chargers at 21. And then Zay Flowers to Baltimore at 22. And then Jordan Addison to the Vikings at No. 23.

Just like that, the top four receivers came off the board in consecutive picks. No other wideouts went after them on Thursday, though Utah TE Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 to Buffalo can be mistaken for a giant wide receiver.

The rapid-fire wideout run reinforced the pre-draft notion that there wasn’t a lot of separation between the top of the class.

