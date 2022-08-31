Top takeaways from Bucs’ initial 53-man roster

Just like every other NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut their roster from 80 players all the way down to 53 before Tuesday’s deadline, making some tough decisions on both sides of the ball before they head into the regular season.

There were a couple of surprises, one move that won’t last long, and plenty more fresh faces that Bucs fans saw this time last year.

Here’s what we learned about the defending NFC South champs as we look at the 53 players on the current active roster:

Experience, consistency, versatility win at WR

The big surprise of the day was the Bucs waiving wide receiver Tyler Johnson, despite the fact that he’s just 24 years old, and led the Bucs in receiving during the preseason.

But look a little deeper, and you’ll see why Johnson ended up being the odd man out in this tight position battle.

Potential was never the problem with Johnson, and he’s still got plenty of it. The fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2020 has flashed it multiple times over his two seasons in Tampa Bay, sometimes looking like the big-play machine he was for the Golden Gophers.

Unfortunately, those moments of promise were scattered throughout far too many head-scratching drops.

If there’s one thing Tom Brady needs in a pass-catcher, it’s reliability. He’s got to be able to trust you to make the catch, especially in the biggest moments.

That’s one thing that both Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman have proven over the past two seasons. For Miller, it was the iconic touchdown catch just before halftime in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field, helping send the Bucs to the Super Bowl. For Perriman, it was the walk-off catch-and-run touchdown in overtime to beat the Buffalo Bills last year.

Johnson doesn’t have the speed that Perriman and Miller bring to the table, either. Throw in the fact that he hasn’t made much of an impact on special teams (something Miller in particular did well last season as a gunner), and you start to see why he lost out to those two, as well as return man Jaelon Darden.

The Bucs also kept Miller and Perriman over a trio of undrafted rookie free agents who all had impressive showings throughout training camp and the preseason. They’ll obviously hope to sneak Deven Thompkins, Jerreth Sterns and Kaylon Geiger back onto the practice squad, but considering how well they’ve played up to this point, it won’t be surprising if any of them are picked up by another team off waivers.

Even so, the risk of losing any of them to another team was worth it to Tampa Bay, when compared with the chemistry and trust Brady already has with the likes of Miller and Perriman.

Don't fret about Logan Ryan

Bucs fans might have done a double-take when they saw that veteran defensive back Logan Ryan was released Tuesday, but not so fast.

Throughout this process, it was clear that the Bucs wanted to keep Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen on the active roster, waiting until after the roster cut deadline to place him on injured reserve.

Why?

Because now, once the Bucs do place Jensen on IR, he’ll be eligible to return at some point later in the season. Had they not waited, Jensen would automatically be out for the year, like fellow offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, and outside linebacker Cam Gill.

In order to do that, the Bucs obviously had to cut someone they didn’t want to, in order to keep that extra roster spot for Jensen through the deadline. That player was always going to be a vested veteran like Ryan, who doesn’t have to pass through waivers in order to sign with whichever team he pleases. That team will obviously be the Bucs, once Jensen is placed on IR.

So, when the Bucs take the field to start preparing for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, No. 26 will be right back out there like nothing ever happened.

Succop wins again

For the second straight year, the Bucs are going with the grizzled vet over the younger, cheaper option at kicker.

Ryan Succop won the job again, beating out Jose Borregales after a spirited battle throughout training camp and the preseason.

Borregales gave a valiant attempt at beating out the incumbent, but missed a pair of field goals in the exhibition games, including a would-be game-winner in the opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Succop proved that even at nearly 36 years old, he can still make the big kick, nailing a 52-yarder in one of the preseason games. Even though his numbers dipped a bit last season compared to his strong showing in 2020, Succop still gives the Bucs a more proven commodity at a crucial position.

New Year, New Faces

Last offseason, the Bucs brought back their entire starting lineup from the team that won the Super Bowl.

That’s nowhere near the case this year, as there are plenty more fresh faces on the 2022 roster (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

By my count, Bucs will have 18 guys on the eventual 53-man roster who weren't on the 53 at all last year. 8 rookies: White, Otton, Kieft, Goedeke, Hall, Fatukasi, McCollum, Camarda

10 vets: Jones, Gage, Rudolph, Mason, FJohnson, Walton, Hicks, Nassib, Neal, Ryan. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022

The Bucs will have new starters at multiple positions, and plenty of new blood on both sides of the ball.

