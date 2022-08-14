Top takeaways from Bucs’ 26-24 preseason loss vs. Dolphins

Winning isn’t the most important thing in the preseason, so Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans shouldn’t be too disappointed in Saturday night’s 26-24 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

There were plenty of encouraging signs as the Bucs look ahead to the 2022 regular season, as players flashed potential and positive development in all three phases of the game.

Here are the biggest things we learned about the Bucs in Saturday’s preseason opener:

Kyle Trask is taking the next step in his development

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

After the Bucs spent last year’s second-round pick on quarterback Kyle Trask, the former Florida Gator was inactive for every game of his rookie season, as Tampa Bay opted for the experienced veteran in Blaine Gabbert to backup Tom Brady.

This year, Trask has a chance to wrestle that backup job away from Gabbert, and his performance Saturday night was proof that he might be up to the challenge.

Trask played all but the first two drives of the game, completing 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble, and while both turnovers led to immediate touchdowns for the Dolphins, Trask showed impressive poise and mental toughness in the way he bounced back from his mistakes.

He led the Bucs to multiple scoring drives to take back the lead in the second half, and mounted a drive in the final minutes that set up a would-be game-winning field goal that bounced off the upright at the buzzer.

Gabbert was impressive in his limited work, but Trask might be ready to jump into the No. 2 spot behind the GOAT.

Depth at wide receiver shouldn't be a problem this year

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

None of the Bucs’ top four wide receivers played Saturday night, but those who did see the field made the most of their chance to shine under the bright lights in a game situation.

Tyler Johnson led the Bucs with six receptions for 73 yards, while Jaelon Darden’s only reception was a 23-yard touchdown from Gabbert. Jerreth Sterns and Kaylon Geiger combined for 103 yards on eight receptions, with Sterns making a smooth over-the-shoulder catch for a 19-yard scoring toss from Trask.

Story continues

Deven Thompkins had a big catch on the game’s final drive to help set up the potential game-winning field goal, and though he didn’t come down with it, Scotty Miller showed off his speed by beating a Dolphins defender deep on an underthrow from Trask that could have been a deep touchdown.

Tampa Bay won’t have room to keep all of the talented pass-catchers they currently have on the roster, but they’ll try their best to stash some of the younger ones on the practice squad.

Pass rush comes through in the clutch

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs bagged three sacks Saturday night, with Cam Gill, Anthony Nelson and Pat O’Connor each getting to the quarterback.

All three sacks came on third down, ending Miami drives and keeping additional points off the board.

Tampa Bay pass rushers nearly got home on a couple of other occasions, providing consistent pressure throughout the game, and forcing the opposing quarterback to bail out of the pocket and make plays on the run.

Shaq Barrett still gives the Bucs one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, but Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has big shoes to fill after the departure of Jason Pierre-Paul. Nelson and Gill proved Saturday night that they can provide quality depth behind those two starters, while O’Connor showed that he’s more than just a valuable special-teamer.

Jose Borregales has a huge leg

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs let Jose Borregales handle all of the kicking duties in their preseason opener, letting veteran incumbent Ryan Succop watch from the sidelines.

Borregales may have missed the game-winner at the buzzer (though he nailed the first try, but it was nullified by a Dolphins timeout just before the snap) from 49 yards out, but he showed off his range and potential earlier in the game.

Not only did Borregales drill a 55-yard field goal, it looked like it would have been good from even longer.

The Bucs will want consistency on shorter kicks more than the ability to boom 55-yarders, but Borregales has held his own with Succop throughout training camp. If he can finish the preseason strong, without any more misses, he could easily end up taking the job for himself heading into Week 1.

Rachaad White already looks like the Bucs' 2nd-best running back

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn had their moments Saturday night, but all eyes were on rookie Rachaad White, and he didn’t disappoint.

The third-round pick out of Arizona State showed off his big-play ability, averaging nearly five yards per carry on the ground, and adding 13 yards receiving.

With his smooth, upright running style, and impressive blend of patience, vision and explosiveness, White has already drawn comparisons to Le’Veon Bell.

It’s still early, but White certainly looks the part, and could easily find himself taking over as Tampa Bay’s third-down back this season.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire