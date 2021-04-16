Top takeaways from 2021 WNBA Draft

Associated Press

San Diego rookie Ryan Weathers makes his first big league start when Mookie Betts and the champion Dodgers visit Petco Park in the first matchup this season between the NL West rivals. Los Angeles swept the Padres in the NL Division Series last year, and both teams added more stars in the offseason. The series opener could mark the return of San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr., who's eligible to come off the disabled list after partially dislocating his shoulder.