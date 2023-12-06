These are the top SW Indiana high school athletes from week of Dec. 4-9

EVANSVILLE — This winter, the Courier & Press will highlight the top high school performances each night.

So, here are the best from the week of Dec. 4-9.

Do you have an athlete in mind from our coverage area? Send nominees, with stats, to Kyle Sokeland and Treasure Washington by email at ksokeland@gannett.com and twashington@gannett.com, or on X (Twitter), @kylesokeland and @Twashington490.

Monday, Dec. 4

Molly Schulte, South Spencer basketball: The senior totaled 16 points, five rebounds and six steals in a 40-33 victory against Pike Central.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Rylee Canaan, Memorial basketball: The freshman had a career-high 20 points plus six rebounds in a 66-58 win over No. 7 Gibson Southern.

Maddux Marshall, Southridge basketball: The senior had 13 points, including 5 of 6 at the free throw line, for the Raiders in a 36-23 conference win over North Posey.

Dawson Maurer, Gibson Southern swimming: The senior broke his own school record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.54 at the Tecumseh Relays.

Austin Schmitt, North Posey basketball: The junior had a team-high 17 for the Vikings in a 70-40 season-opening win at Day School.

Maddy Shirley, Central basketball: The sophomore had a game-high 21 points plus eight rebounds for the Bears in a 65-54 win over rival North.

Gabby Spink, Gibson Southern basketball: The junior had a game-high 24 points for the Titans in a loss to No. 12 Memorial.

