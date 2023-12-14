These are the top SW Indiana high school athletes from week of Dec. 11-16

Here are the best from the week of Dec. 11-16.

Monday, December 11

Libby Blythe, North basketball: The junior had 17 points and hit a trio of threes in a 48-46 win at Vincennes Rivet.

Lexi Frey, Vincennes Rivet basketball: The junior totaled 25 points for the Patriots in a close loss to North.

Norah Miller, Reitz basketball: The senior had 28 points for the Panthers in a 63-42 win at North Posey.

Tuesday, December 12

Myla Browning, Memorial basketball: The junior scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers in a 69-39 win against Vincennes Lincoln.

Shay Hawk, Washington basketball: The sophomore scored a team-high 16 points in a 56-49 win at Jasper.

Taray Howell, Bosse basketball: The senior had 26 points for the Bulldogs in a 62-60 win over No. 10 Memorial.

Braydon Knepp, Barr-Reeve basketball: The senior had 27 points for the Vikings in a 67-33 win at North Knox.

Landyn Richason, Central basketball: The junior had a team-high 20 points for the Bears in a loss at North Posey.

Paige Schnaus, Gibson Southern basketball: The freshman had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a 65-39 win over South Spencer.

Austin Schmitt, North Posey basketball: The junior had a game-high 23 points for the Vikings in a 69-65 win over Central.

Carly Schnell, Forest Park basketball: The junior totaled 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 62-50 win against Boonville.

Jayce Swanson, Reitz basketball: The junior scored 21 points for the Panthers in a 63-57 victory against North.

Wednesday, December 13

Maddy Shirley, Central basketball: The sophomore had 23 points, four rebounds and three blocks in a 59-37 win over Reitz.

