Who are the top student-athletes in Macon? The 2nd BIBBSPY Sports Awards recognizes them.

The Bibb County Athletics Department’s second annual BIBBSPY Sports Awards honored the top student-athletes and coaches across the school district Monday.

The two-hour ceremony, held at Westside High School, highlighted nominees and winners in over 30 categories for displaying dedication and perseverance in their respective skills, said Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms.

“Each nominee and winner tonight embodies the spirit of stewardship, fellowship and sportsmanship,” Groom said. “Tonight’s ceremony is not just to recognize outstanding performances but it’s also about acknowledging the hard work, sacrifice and passion that fuel our athletes’ journey.”

Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms congratulates high school student Chase Dupree for winning Football Offensive Player of the Year during the BIBBSY ’24 Sports Awards.

The ceremony had a “Players Ball” theme, where students dressed in their best attire and laced up in their favorite sneakers.

“A lot of times when we see our scholar athletes, they’re usually covered in blood, sweat and tears (and) dirty uniforms. But they clearly showed us tonight what it looks like to dress up so fresh (and) so clean,” said Steven Jones, Bibb County School District administrator and awards ceremony co-host.

Marvin James II, 13WMAZ sports anchor, was also a co-host for the event. He shared his thoughts on what made it so special.

“There’s nothing like this going on anywhere across Central Georgia,” James said. “People are really envying what Bibb County is doing.”

Bibb County School District administrator Steven Jones and 13WMAZ sports anchor Marvin James II co-hosted the Bibb County Athletics Department’s second annual BIBBSPY Sports Awards on May 13.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, Mercer University women’s basketball head coach Michelle Clark-Heard and others made special virtual appearances during the ceremony, congratulating the athletes on their big night.

Superintendent Dan Sims concluded with encouraging remarks for both graduating and returning students, reminding them to stay healthy, focused and thrive beyond the athletic field.

For this year’s award process, each of Bibb County’s six high schools nominated a student in each of the program’s categories, said BCSD spokesperson Jeremy Timmerman.

“From there, the nominations are presented anonymously to a panel of community partners who serve as judges for the selection of the District winners each category,” Timmerman said in an email.

Below are the winners for each category:

Football Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Dupree, Southwest High School

Football Defensive Player of the Year: Ethan Ellington, Howard High School

Cheerleader of the Year: A’laila Hampton, Southwest High School

Flag Football Player of the Year (Girls): Taylor Talton, Westside High School

Cross Country Athlete of the Year (Girls): Jazlyn Johnson, Central High School

Cross Country Athlete of the Year (Boys): Amani Brown, Northeast High School

Softball Player of the Year: Zaria Blasingame, Rutland High School

Volleyball Player of the Year: Tayla Craig, Howard High School

Basketball Player of the Year (Girls): Alaya Grane, Central High School

Basketball Player of the Year (Boys): Amani Brown, Northeast High School

Wrestler of the Year (Girls): TZipporah Bullock, Central High School

Wrestler of the Year (Boys): Anthony Adorno, Central High School

Tennis Player of the Year (Girls): Lillian Harper, Howard High School

Tennis Player of the Year (Boys): Degeorgio Bundridge Jr, Central High School

Soccer Player of the Year (Girls): Louden Busbee, Central High School

Soccer Player of the Year (Boys): Kylie King-Coates, Westside High School

Track and Field Athlete of the Year (Girls): Tayla Craig, Howard High School

Track and Field Athlete of the Year (Boys): DeJuandre Riggins, Southwest High School

Baseball Player of the Year: Joshua Vinson, Rutland High School

Golfer of the Year (Girls): Madison Poff, Rutland High School

Golfer of the Year (Boys): Kurt Weiche, Rutland High School

Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Girls): Ciara Bond, Northeast High School

Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Boys): Silas Risper, Westside High School

Athlete of the Year (Girls): Sanaaya Thompson, Rutland High School

Athlete of the Year (Boys): Michael Thorton III, Westside High School

Middle School All-Sports Award: Rutland Middle School

Team Stewardship of the Year: Northeast High School Cheerleaders

Team Scholarship of the Year: Howard High School Cheerleaders

Team Sportsmanship of the Year: Southwest High School Cheerleaders

Athletic Trainer of the Year: Diandrea Malone, Rutland High School

Female Coach of the Year: Coach Amanda Maddox, Rutland High School

Male Coach of the Year: Coach Monquencio Hardnett, Southwest High School

Assistant Director of the Year: Terrence Redmond, Appling Middle School

Assistant Director of the Year: Candice Roberson, Westside High School

The awards ceremony was livestreamed and is available on YouTube.