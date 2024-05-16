Who are the top student-athletes in Macon? The 2nd BIBBSPY Sports Awards recognizes them.
The Bibb County Athletics Department’s second annual BIBBSPY Sports Awards honored the top student-athletes and coaches across the school district Monday.
The two-hour ceremony, held at Westside High School, highlighted nominees and winners in over 30 categories for displaying dedication and perseverance in their respective skills, said Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms.
“Each nominee and winner tonight embodies the spirit of stewardship, fellowship and sportsmanship,” Groom said. “Tonight’s ceremony is not just to recognize outstanding performances but it’s also about acknowledging the hard work, sacrifice and passion that fuel our athletes’ journey.”
The ceremony had a “Players Ball” theme, where students dressed in their best attire and laced up in their favorite sneakers.
“A lot of times when we see our scholar athletes, they’re usually covered in blood, sweat and tears (and) dirty uniforms. But they clearly showed us tonight what it looks like to dress up so fresh (and) so clean,” said Steven Jones, Bibb County School District administrator and awards ceremony co-host.
Marvin James II, 13WMAZ sports anchor, was also a co-host for the event. He shared his thoughts on what made it so special.
“There’s nothing like this going on anywhere across Central Georgia,” James said. “People are really envying what Bibb County is doing.”
Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, Mercer University women’s basketball head coach Michelle Clark-Heard and others made special virtual appearances during the ceremony, congratulating the athletes on their big night.
Superintendent Dan Sims concluded with encouraging remarks for both graduating and returning students, reminding them to stay healthy, focused and thrive beyond the athletic field.
For this year’s award process, each of Bibb County’s six high schools nominated a student in each of the program’s categories, said BCSD spokesperson Jeremy Timmerman.
“From there, the nominations are presented anonymously to a panel of community partners who serve as judges for the selection of the District winners each category,” Timmerman said in an email.
Below are the winners for each category:
Football Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Dupree, Southwest High School
Football Defensive Player of the Year: Ethan Ellington, Howard High School
Cheerleader of the Year: A’laila Hampton, Southwest High School
Flag Football Player of the Year (Girls): Taylor Talton, Westside High School
Cross Country Athlete of the Year (Girls): Jazlyn Johnson, Central High School
Cross Country Athlete of the Year (Boys): Amani Brown, Northeast High School
Softball Player of the Year: Zaria Blasingame, Rutland High School
Volleyball Player of the Year: Tayla Craig, Howard High School
Basketball Player of the Year (Girls): Alaya Grane, Central High School
Basketball Player of the Year (Boys): Amani Brown, Northeast High School
Wrestler of the Year (Girls): TZipporah Bullock, Central High School
Wrestler of the Year (Boys): Anthony Adorno, Central High School
Tennis Player of the Year (Girls): Lillian Harper, Howard High School
Tennis Player of the Year (Boys): Degeorgio Bundridge Jr, Central High School
Soccer Player of the Year (Girls): Louden Busbee, Central High School
Soccer Player of the Year (Boys): Kylie King-Coates, Westside High School
Track and Field Athlete of the Year (Girls): Tayla Craig, Howard High School
Track and Field Athlete of the Year (Boys): DeJuandre Riggins, Southwest High School
Baseball Player of the Year: Joshua Vinson, Rutland High School
Golfer of the Year (Girls): Madison Poff, Rutland High School
Golfer of the Year (Boys): Kurt Weiche, Rutland High School
Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Girls): Ciara Bond, Northeast High School
Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Boys): Silas Risper, Westside High School
Athlete of the Year (Girls): Sanaaya Thompson, Rutland High School
Athlete of the Year (Boys): Michael Thorton III, Westside High School
Middle School All-Sports Award: Rutland Middle School
Team Stewardship of the Year: Northeast High School Cheerleaders
Team Scholarship of the Year: Howard High School Cheerleaders
Team Sportsmanship of the Year: Southwest High School Cheerleaders
Athletic Trainer of the Year: Diandrea Malone, Rutland High School
Female Coach of the Year: Coach Amanda Maddox, Rutland High School
Male Coach of the Year: Coach Monquencio Hardnett, Southwest High School
Assistant Director of the Year: Terrence Redmond, Appling Middle School
Assistant Director of the Year: Candice Roberson, Westside High School
The awards ceremony was livestreamed and is available on YouTube.