Top storylines to watch in the 2023 SEC Championship

SEC Championship game week has arrived as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide get ready to take on Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs for SEC supremacy in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

This weekend’s matchup is sure to deliver one of the best contests of the season. With a win, Smart and the Bulldogs would lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff while Saban and the Tide will likely need some help from around the country in order to punch their ticket to the playoff.

As we await kickoff in Atlanta, let’s take a look at the top storylines we will be watching this week.

The health of Georgia playmakers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs have some playmakers banged up entering championship week. Wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas are dealing with ankle and foot injuries respectfully and star tight end Brock Bowers has been battling an ankle injury for several weeks. Their health will be key in this matchup.

The health of Jase McClellan

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Starting running back Jase McClellan aggravated a lingering foot injury on Saturday and is questionable for Saturday’s game. While Alabama has great depth at the running back position, McClellan is the leader of the group and would be missed.

Alabama's plan to pressure Carson Beck

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has only been sacked eight times this season. Part of that is great offensive line play but also the fact that he gets the ball out rather quickly on most occasions. Beck is rarely pressured and it will be interesting to see what Alabama’s plan is to put some pressure on Beck to potentially force him into bad decisions.

Jalen Milroe taking what the defense gives

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When Alabama’s offense is firing on all cylinders, it is because quarterback Jalen Milroe is simply taking what the defense gives him. If Milroe can consistently do that this weekend, the Tide offense could have plenty of success against the Bulldogs.

2021 all over again?

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is basically in the same boat they were in leading up to the 2021 SEC Championship against the Bulldogs, needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. I am not saying Alabama can repeat what happened in 2021 again this season, but when a Nick Saban-coached team has their backs against the wall, I like their chances.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire