Top storylines to watch in the 2023 Iron Bowl

Rivalry week is upon us and that means it is time for the annual matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers famously known as the Iron Bowl.

This year’s meeting will be the 88th edition of the matchup and it always seems to deliver a thriller when played inside Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn.

This is one of those matchups where you can put the records aside and forget the most basic and sensible thinking because something strange is almost certain to occur.

As we await kickoff this weekend, let’s take a look at the top storylines we’ll be watching this week.

Alabama is looking for win No. 50 in the series

The series standings currently sit at 49-37-1 with Alabama holding the lead. A victory this weekend would give the Crimson Tide win No. 50 in this incredible rivalry.

Auburn coming off a tough home loss

One of the biggest surprises of Week 12 was Auburn’s home loss to the New Mexico State Aggies. Not only did the Tigers lose, but they were completely dominated and humiliated by the Aggies to the tune of 31-10. You have to believe Auburn will come out with better energy against the Tide.

Alabama in a must-win scenario

It is never fun having to play in Jordan Hare Stadium in a must-win scenario but that is exactly where Alabama finds itself. If the Crimson Tide want to keep their College Football Playoff hops alive, beating Auburn is a must.

Alabama's stingy defense vs. Auburn's inept offense

On paper, this matchup doesn’t look very even. Auburn’s offense has looked inept for most of the season while Alabama’s defense continuously suffocates its opponents. I am sure Coach Freeze and his staff will have some new wrinkles this weekend, but I do not see a path for the Auburn offense to have consistent success against this Alabama defense.

Hugh Freeze's success against Nick Saban

Hugh Freeze has a 2-3 record against Nick Saban and Alabama and while on that surface that doesn’t seem that impressive, considering the way Coach Saban has dominated most of the SEC coaches, Freeze has given him a hard time. There is no denying Freeze is a good football coach and will likely get things turned around on the Plains. But is his team good enough to pull off the upset this year? I guess we’ll find out.

