Top storylines to follow in the Sugar Bowl matchup between Alabama and Kansas State

It has been a month since Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide took the field against an opponent and now we are just five days away from the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Both Alabama and Kansas State enter the matchup with 10 wins on the season, except one program is having one of the best seasons in school history, while the other has the taste of disappointment.

I expect both teams to be excited to show up on Saturday and try to make a statement for both the pride of their programs and their respected conferences.

Let’s take a look at a few of the top storylines to follow this week leading up to the matchup in New Orleans.

First contest ever between the two programs

Believe it or not, Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and Kansas State will be the first. Also, these programs could not have more polar opposite histories. Alabama ranks second all-time in winning percentage with .732, while Kansas State is 111th all-time with a .459.

How does Pete Golding game plan for Deuce Vaughn?

It is fair to say that Pete Golding hasn’t led the Alabama defense to the type of season that fans were hoping for. Even still, Alabama ranks inside the top 15 in total defense but will have its handful containing the explosive Wildcat running back, Deuce Vaughn. Golding’s game plan to contain Vaughn will go a long way in deciding who wins this matchup.

Alabama's offensive chemistry

We can go on and on about the play calling under Bill O’Brien this season, but if we are being honest with ourselves, the lack of offensive chemistry has been the Tide’s Achilles heel. Bryce Young did not practice much for the majority of the season due to his injured shoulder and the offense struggled to build continuity. With all the time Alabama has had since the Iron Bowl, I expect the offense to play with more chemistry than what we saw for the majority of the season.

Does K-State incorporate a two QB system?

Adrian Martinez began the season as Kansas State’s quarterback but then an injury sidelined him and Will Howard took over as the signal caller. Soon after the Wildcats won the Big 12 Championships, it was reported that Martinez would likely be available when the Sugar Bowl rolled around. Howard is still expecting to get the start, but the threat of having to defend Martinez would throw a wrench in the Alabama defensive gameplan.

The curtain call for Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are two of the greatest Alabama football players of all time. Many thought the duo would skip out on the Sugar Bowl and begin their preparation for the NFL draft, where both are projected to be selected inside the top five. Instead, they decided to not quit on their teammates and suit up for the Crimson Tide just one more time. While neither Young nor Anderson have anything else to prove on the field, their competitive spirits and love for their teammates will be on display one last time for the Tide faithful to enjoy.

