Top storylines as the Sooners prepare for the Red River Showdown

It’s a game where anything can happen. That’s the thing Oklahoma can hang it’s golden hat on ahead of the 118th matchup in the Red River Showdown.

For the first time in a long time, the Oklahoma Sooners are on the other side of the coin, playing the role of underdog and hoping to spoil Texas’ shot at playing for a Big 12 title. It’s an unfamiliar situation for a Sooners team that has typically been viewed as the better side for much of the last decade and a half.

This is the game where the records get thrown out the window and what’s happened prior to the 11 a.m. kickoff in the Cotton Bowl doesn’t matter. All that matters it what happens between the lines on Saturday.

And as we’ve witnessed over the years, it doesn’t matter who the favorite is or how either team has played. And that intangible gives Oklahoma a puncher’s chance to pull off the upset.

Dillon Gabriel's Health

Oct. 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) heads to the locker room during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As of this writing, there hasn’t been any news about the status of Dillon Gabriel ahead of the Red River Showdown. He’s in the concussion protocol, and that could linger all week.

We may not know anything definitive until game time with the way college coaches are with information. Player safety is of utmost importance and as the week has gone on, it seems less likely Gabriel will play.

Who starts if Dillon Gabriel doesn’t?

Oklahoma quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, left, and Davis Beville, right, are pictured during an NCAA college football practice, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

With Gabriel’s status for Saturday uncertain, gave several quarterbacks first-team reps in practice this week. Davis Beville who’s been the backup would likely get the first shot, but General Booty and Nick Evers could challenge to start as well.

Beville didn’t look comfortable in the pocket on Saturday against TCU. He didn’t throw much, even though Oklahoma was down big, but when he did throw, it was a bit of a struggle.

Booty had a productive junior college career before transferring to Oklahoma. He threw the ball a lot and with that experience could provide the Sooners with a chance to make plays in the passing game.

If Oklahoma’s looking for an athletic element to their quarterback play, Nick Evers could get some opportunities to run the read-option or some RPO game for the Sooners, but of the three, he seems to be the least likely to start.

Texas Quarterback Question

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, it’s going to be Quinn Ewers starting at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

Hudson Card has played well, but there’s a reason Ewers was the No. 1 quarterback in his recruiting class and a highly sought after transfer prospect even before playing a college snap. He’s got talent.

He was playing well for the Longhorns against Alabama before getting hurt. In the first half, he was 9 of 12 for 134 yards and had Texas driving to tie the game in the first half before injuring his shoulder and missing the rest of the game.

Ewers gives the Longhorns a greater ability to push the ball downfield, which will prevent Oklahoma from loading the box against Bijan Robinson.

Defensive improvement

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrate during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners defense has to be better this week. Texas arguably has a better group of skill players to contend with. Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson are two of the best players in the country.

The Sooners struggled with Deuce Vaughn and Kendre Miller each of the last two weeks on the ground, and quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Max Duggan killed the Sooners both in the air and on the ground.

Oklahoma has to do better defending the mesh point in the read option. Ewers doesn’t offer the same running ability as Martinez and Ewers, but Steve Sarkisian will make Oklahoma stop it until they can’t.

They have to play more disciplined and with better awareness in zone coverage. You can bet Sarkisian will use some similar route concepts to put pressure on the Sooners down the field. If they don’t show some improvement, it could be another long day for the Sooners this Saturday.

Oooooh, what’s a rush?

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) in action during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In the first three weeks of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners pass rush looked really good. It was getting effective pressure on the quarterback and coming away with sacks. Over the last two weeks, there has been pressure, but it doesn’t look like it’s bothered their opponents.

Quinn Ewers is a good quarterback, but he won’t have the same escape ability that Martinez and Duggan displayed avoiding the Sooners pass rush.

Texas has allowed nine sacks, with five attributed to the offensive line per Pro Football Focus. If there were ever a week for Oklahoma’s pass rush to get back on track, it’s this week against the Longhorns.

To help their secondary, they have to be better up front. It’s that simple..

Do you believe in Miracles?

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) makes a touchdown catch in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) during the fourth quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unfamiliar territory for the Oklahoma Sooners, but it may take an epic performance from their defense or an out of nowhere performance from whoever starts at quarterback to pull of the upset win over the Longhorns.

But this is college football, where the weird and unexpected transcends expectations. In this game in particular, Oklahoma’s been on the losing end of incredible performances from what was perceived to be an underdog Texas team.

