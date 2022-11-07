Top storylines to follow in the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup

Another disappointing loss has Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide reeling heading into their Week 11 matchup with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Aside from complete chaos occurring, Alabama is on the outside looking in at both the SEC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss on the other simply needs to win out and have LSU stumble just one more time to earn a spot in Atlanta.

Alabama does have one thing on the line and that is perhaps the biggest storyline as far as the Crimson Tide is concerned. We will tell you what that is as well as what the other top storylines are heading into this SEC West battle.

'Bama's pride

When it comes to Alabama, the only thing that should be on the mind of the Crimson Tide players and coaches is pride. Alabama has not lost three regular season games since 2010. It is time for the Tide to buckle their chin straps, tighten up their pads, and preserve the pride in Title Town.

Ole Miss's ground game

This isn’t your average Lane Kiffin offense this season in Oxford. While the Rebels are more than capable of making plays in the passing game, they have cut their teeth this season on the ground behind true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins and TCU transfer Zach Evans. Judkins and Evans have combined for 1,716 rushing yards on the season. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has also been productive on the ground rushing for 472 yards.

A vulnerable Ole Miss rush defense

Jahmyr Gibbs and the other Alabama backs could be in for a big day in Oxford. The Rebels rank 78th in the country in rush defense and Bill O’Brien should do his best to exploit that on Saturday afternoon. A dominant run game for the Tide could take some of the pressure off of Bryce Young and the Alabama receivers.

Alabama's road woes

Alabama simply has to find a way to play well on the road if they want to come out of Oxford with a win. Penalties and other mental mistakes have cost the Tide both in Knoxville and Baton Rouge. Put aside the excuses and go out and execute or you could be coming home with another disappointing loss.

Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin

Two of the most dynamic figures in college football will face off on Saturday afternoon in Oxford. There is no denying the odd relationship that Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin have. Kiffin was Saban’s offensive coordinator from 2014-2016 where he completely revolutionized what the Tide did offensively. Kiffin obviously has a tremendous amount of respect for coach Saban and the battle between the defensive coach and the offensive coach should be a fun one.

