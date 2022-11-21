Top storylines to follow in the Alabama vs. Auburn matchup

The 87th meeting between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers is set to take place this weekend inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in what is known as the Iron Bowl.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are looking to grab their 10th win of the season while an exuberant Carnell “Cadillac” Williams looks to get the Tigers bowl-eligible in his interim duty as head coach.

There is no doubt that the storylines are endless for this rivalry matchup in Tuscaloosa but today we will do our best to break down what we believe are the five most important.

Alabama's win streak

Alabama currently owns a two-game winning streak in the series and will look to make it three this Saturday. The Tide has not won three in a row over the Tigers since 2014-2016.

Auburn fighting for bowl-eligibility

Auburn currently sits with a 5-6 record entering the Iron Bowl matchup. Becoming bowl eligible in a win over their arch-rival would be the icing on the cake for interim head coach Carnell Williams.

Alabama fighting for a New Year's Six game

In what has been somewhat of a disappointing season for the Crimson Tide, Alabama can still manage to win 10 regular season games and move on to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl. There is still plenty on the line for the Tide and we all know that there is nothing Auburn would like more than spoil what has already been a disheartening season for Alabama.

Weathering the early storm of emotions

The emotions always run high in any rivalry matchup but the Iron Bowl may top the list. Weathering that early storm of emotions will be critical for each team but more specifically for Alabama who has much more to lose than the Auburn Tigers.

Saban vs. Cadillac

If this isn’t the most Iron Bowl coaching matchup, I don’t know what is. Coach Saban is perhaps the greatest college football coach of all time while Coach Williams is living his best life as the interim head coach on the Plains. Coach Saban is calm, cool, and collected. Coach Williams is excitable and full of energy. It is truly a coaching matchup like no other.

