Top storyline for each game on the Panthers’ 2023 regular-season schedule

Now that the Carolina Panthers regular-season schedule has been revealed, let’s add some intrigue.

Here are the top storylines for each of the team’s 17 games in 2023.

Week 1 (at Atlanta Falcons): The Bryce Age

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As long as he earns the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will make his regular-season debut here—in a stadium where he put on his greatest collegiate performance.

Week 2 (vs. New Orleans Saints): The face that runs the place

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

If Young is indeed the starter to begin the season, then this will be his first real start in Carolina. Oh, and it’ll come under the Monday night lights.

Week 3 (at Seattle Seahawks): Rekindling an old flame?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In what might’ve been the best out-of-division rivalry in the NFL during the early to mid-2010s, the Panthers and Seahawks clashed a total of nine times between 2012 and 2019. This will be their second meeting in as many seasons, following up a fun Week 14 battle last year.

Week 4 (vs. Minnesota Vikings): Back Adam

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Thielen—who was born in Minnesota, went to high school and college in Minnesota and played his entire pro career in Minnesota—gets to play Minnesota.

Week 5 (at Detroit Lions): Turf tiff

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions were none too happy about the hard and frigid conditions at Bank of America Stadium from last year’s matchup—one in which the Panthers thrashed their visitors for a few franchise records. Can Detroit exact revenge on their own turf?

Week 6 (at Miami Dolphins): Rolling with the Tide

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

South Beach will be playing host to a matchup starring a pair of Alabama passers—Young and Tua Tagovailoa.

Week 8 (vs. Houston Texans): No. 1 vs. No. 2

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The paths of Young and C.J. Stroud have been intertwined going way back to their middle school days in Cali. And now, as the first and second overall picks of the 2023 draft, they’ll finally get to face off on the field.

Week 9 (vs. Indianapolis Colts): This one's for Frank Reich

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni may have beaten the Indianapolis Colts for Reich last season, but now it could be Frank’s turn. Plus, the Panthers may also be seeing quarterback Anthony Richardson—who was under consideration by the team during the draft process.

Week 10 (at Chicago Bears): Blood and Guts II

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Moore, Carolina’s fourth all-time leading receiver, will see his old buds for the first time since being traded back in March. Will he, like Steve Smith Sr. before him, make the Panthers pay for their decision?

Week 11 (vs. Dallas Cowboys): How 'bout Dem Boys?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Not only is this a good gauge for the Panthers on the field, but also one for the fans in the stands. Will the Carolina faithful show up against an elite traveling fan base and stop a Dallas takeover at the Bank?

Week 12 (at Tennessee Titans) : Hold the mayo?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers kept a close eye on the alleged mayonnaise musketeer Will Levis leading up to the draft. Will Will be under center when Carolina comes to Tennessee?

Week 13 (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Traumatized in Tampa

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Not only did the Panthers lose out on their chance at an NFC South crown the last time they went to Tampa Bay, but wide receiver Mike Evans blew them away for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Can Carolina shake off that nightmare?

Week 14 (at New Orleans Saints): Hang 10

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Despite picking up a sweet walk-off win to close out the 2022 campaign, Panthers didn’t muster up much in their last two trips to the bayou—scoring just 10 points in both outings. Will a new-look offense give them a different result?

Week 15 (vs. Atlanta Falcons): "Sweet Caroline" on repeat?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s Thursday night win against Atlanta snapped a four-game winning streak for the Falcons in Carolina. Can the Panthers keep the dirty birds grounded at Bank of America Stadium?

Week 16 (vs. Green Bay Packers): Show me some Love

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Packers will not be running Aaron Rodgers under center. So, how will Green Bay look under new(ish) quarterback Jordan Love?

Week 17 (at Jacksonville Jaguars): Cool cats

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Panthers head coach Frank Reich gets to lock horns with Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson, who employed Reich as his offensive coordinator during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl run.

Week 18 (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Welcome back, Baker

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield’s tenure in Carolina, much like himself, was short and mostly sour. Let’s see if he’s off the leash in his return for this season finale.

