Top stats to know from Packers’ 2022 season-ending dope sheet

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s season-ending dope sheet for the 2022 season this week.

The dope sheet was once the team’s press release during the 1920s. It continues today as a program/media guide that is put together by members of the Packers’ public relations staff.

Here is a collection of the most interesting or noteworthy stats from the dope sheet:

Unbeaten in December

Coach Matt LaFleur extended his winning streak to 15 games in the month of December with wins over the Bears, Dolphins and Rams. LaFleur has never lost in December (15-0) since taking over as Packers coach in 2019.

Rookie WR production

Packers rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both finished with at least 40 catches and three touchdowns, marking just the third rookie tandem in NFL history to hit both thresholds in a season. Watson and Doubs also finished in the top 10 of rookies in receptions, yards and touchdown catches. Watson’s seven touchdown catches tied for the NFL lead among rookies and finished third in team history among rookies.

Fourth quarter interceptors

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas both had four fourth-quarter interceptions, which tied Daron Bland for the most in the NFL in 2022. Douglas leads the NFL in fourth-quarter interceptions since 2021 with six. Not surprisingly, the Packers finished first in the NFL in total fourth-quarter interceptions with 11 in 2022. The Packers were also the only NFL team to have two cornerbacks with four or more interceptions.

Aaron Jones joins rare club

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards on only 213 carries in 2022. He now has three seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards on under 250 carries, making him one of just nine players in NFL history with three or more such seasons. The all-time leader? Hall of Famer Jim Taylor, with four. Jones ranked second among qualifying running backs in yards per carry in 2022.

Kickoff return prowess

The Packers led the NFL in kickoff return yards and kickoff return average, largely due to the late-season surge from All-Pro Keisean Nixon, who also led the NFL in both categories (minimum 25 returns). He set a new team record for kickoff return average and tied the team record for games with 100 or more kickoff return yards, and he became just the third player in team history to lead the league in kickoff return yards. Nixon’s 105-yard kickoff return touchdown was the third-longest in team history.

Story continues

Jones/Dillon tandem

For the second straight season, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon both rushed for at least 650 yards and scored at least seven scrimmage touchdowns. The feat has only been done four times by a Packers running back tandem, including twice by Jones and Dillon. The pair is the only running back tandem to hit both marks during each of the last two seasons in the NFL. Over the final seven weeks of 2022, Dillon led all NFL players with six rushing touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire