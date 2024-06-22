Top in-state recruit projected to Nebraska

The top recruit in the state of Nebraska has been projected to commit to the Cornhuskers. Chase Loftin is a 6-foot-5, 213-pound tight end for Millard South High School out of Omaha, Nebraska.

Derek Young of On3 has projected Loftin to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Over the last two seasons, he’s appeared in 22 games and has 73 receptions for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Loftin is one of a dozen recruits visiting with Cornhuskers this weekend. The tight end is currently ranked as the top recruit in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2025.

The four-star prospect has confirmed that he is looking to announce his commitment in the next two weeks. Loftin is also considering Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas State.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire