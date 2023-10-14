Top in-state prospect Andrew Crawford commits to CU Buffs

Colorado fans needed something positive to discuss after Friday’s loss to Stanford and they got it courtesy of Tad Boyle’s men’s basketball program.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, 2024 four-star recruit Andrew Crawford gave his commitment to the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound combo guard is a senior at ThunderRidge High School in Littleton and is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Colorado by 247Sports.

Crawford told On3 that Boyle’s coaching staff was a primary factor in his decision to choose the Buffs:

“The commitment they showed me from day one was incomparable,” Crawford told On3. “The coaching staff was always present at my practices and games. I took an official visit my junior year which was a great experience, where I got to meet all the wonderful staff they have there. Another huge influence is Steve (Englehart) who is the strength trainer there. He has proven to transform players bodies in the past, so I’m super excited to start training with him.”

The Colorado product also held offers from Oregon, Stanford, Northwestern, Colorado State, Denver and others.

Crawford marks Boyle’s second class of 2024 commitment. Three-star center Doryan Onwuchekwa gave his pledge last month.

NEWS: 2024 four-star Andrew Crawford tells me he’s committed to Colorado. Ranked 87th nationally, the 6-6 wing is Colorado’s fifth highest-ranked recruit in program history. Story: https://t.co/5C1n7hYLSM pic.twitter.com/HYfvgWbxgH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 14, 2023

