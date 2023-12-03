Top in-state player Amare Adams commits to Clemson football's 2025 recruiting class

Clemson football has its sixth commitment of its 2025 recruiting class: Four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams. He is the No. 1 player in South Carolina, per 247Sports Composite, and he committed to the Tigers on Sunday.

Adams is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior at South Florence High School in Florence. He chose Clemson over a top seven that included South Carolina, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.

He is the No. 12 defensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports Composite, and he becomes the second highest-rated recruit in coach Dabo Swinney's 2025 class. Running back Gideon Davidson, out of Liberty Christian Academy in Virginia, is No. 1 among Clemson commits.

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason attended Adams' game Saturday when South Florence played for the state championship, as did numerous South Carolina coaches. Adams was wearing Clemson gloves during the game, an early indicator of where he would commit the next day.

Adams had been on an unofficial visit to South Carolina when Clemson beat the Gamecocks 16-7 in Week 13.

The rest of Clemson's 2025 class includes three four-stars in addition to Davidson and Adams: quarterback Blake Hebert of Massachusetts, tight end Logan Brooking out of Georgia and offensive tackle Easton Ware from Virginia. Unrated wide receiver Carleton "Juju" Preston of Virginia committed to Clemson on Saturday.

