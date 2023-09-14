How top in-state OU football, Oklahoma State recruits have fared so far in 2023 HS season

With Week 3 of the Oklahoma high school football season kicking off Thursday, here's a look at some of the top OU and OSU in-state commitments have stood out so far in 2023.

Andy Bass, QB, Heritage Hall, Sr. (OU)

Heritage Hall's Andy Bass (7) passes against Millwood during a high school football game at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City on Friday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Heritage Hall quarterback Andy Bass put on a show to kickstart his senior season. In the OU preferred walk-on's opener for the Chargers, Bass completed 22 of his 30 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns against Millwood. Even more impressively, he rushed 14 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 47-24 Week 1 victory over the Falcons. Bass kept the momentum going in a 50-43 shootout win over Clinton in Week 2, recording 474 yards from scrimmage through the air and on the ground while scoring seven total touchdowns.

Xavier Robinson, RB, Carl Albert, Sr. (OU)

Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson rushes during the high school football game between Carl Albert Coweta at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Okla., Friday, Aug., 25, 2023.

Robinson found the end zone eight times during the opening weeks of his senior campaign. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior scored four times in each of Carl Albert's opening games against Coweta and Midwest City. He rushed 14 times for 158 yards and four touchdowns during the Titans' Week 1 win over rival Midwest City. Despite facing a stout Muskogee defense in Week 2, Robinson still was able to put points on the board, rushing for two touchdowns in a 43-20 win.

Rodney Fields Jr., RB, Del City, Sr. (OSU)

Del City's Rodney Fields (1) runs for a first down against Choctaw during a high school football game in Choctaw, Okla. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

In his Del City debut, the 5-foot-9, 188-pound speedster rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in Week 0 against Choctaw. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown before the game was suspended. Fields followed up this performance by rushing nine times for 93 yards and two touchdowns against Tulsa Booker T. Washington in Week 1. His continued success followed in Week 2 where he rushed 13 times for a season-high 200 yards and a touchdown, improving to 3-0 in a 53-14 win over Midwest City.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, S, Westmoore, Sr. (OU)

Choctaw's LT Simmons is pushed out by Westmoore's Mykel Patterson-McDonald during a high school football game between Choctaw and Westmoore in Moore, Okla., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Through his first three weeks of action, the three-star Westmoore safety has been highly disruptive, recording 28 tackles, six pass breakups, a sack and an interception in the secondary. Patterson-McDonald also has lined up on offense for the Jaguars, where he's caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He's even rushed for 43 yards. Patterson-McDonald's ability to tackle in open field as a run supporter and get pressure on quarterbacks off the edge as is seen as one of his most valuable strengths. In 2022, Patterson-McDonald recorded a team-best 108 tackles.

Josh Ford, TE/DE, Stillwater, Sr. (OSU)

Super 30 portrait of Stillwater HS football player Josh Ford. Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Ford's statistics don't fully grasp his overall impact on the Pioneers' offense. He's had a modest two catches for 20 yards on offense and eight tackles on defense, but the three-star Cowboys commitment remains one of the best tight ends in the state. Behind an efficient rushing attack with star running back Holden Thompson, Ford's presence as Stillwater's lead blocker has been a key factor in their strong ground game to start the year. He caught 17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 and committed to Oklahoma State in January.

DO NOT RUN LARGE Elijah Thomas. Photo Provided

The electrifying Wildcats wide receiver is already on clear pace to have a huge season. Through three games, Thomas has caught 21 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns during Checotah's 2-1 start. The 6-Foot, 170-pound dual-sport athlete in baseball also plays safety and returns kicks. He returned a punt for touchdown last week in a 59-14 win against Haskell.

