A top in-state OL receives two 247Sports crystal ball predictions to Notre Dame

The Wisconsin football program has already landed two of the top six recruits in the state in the class of 2022—four-star OT Barrett Nelson and four-star OT Joe Brunner. With four-star TE Jerry Cross committed to Penn State, three of those top six recruits still remain—IOL Carson Hinzman, IOL Billy Schrauth and DL Isaac Hamm.

The Badgers have received 247Sports crystal ball predictions for all three. There are now a few new crystal balls to note, though, as earlier today Schrauth received two projections to Notre Dame.

Related: ESPN FPI sees real trouble ahead for the Wisconsin Badgers

That makes five total crystal ball predictions for the four-star interior offensive lineman. Notre Dame Insider Kevin Sinclair, Wisconsin insider Evan Flood and Ohio State insider Bill Kurelic predicted Wisconsin, while Notre Dame insider Tom Loy and Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong predicted Notre Dame.

Top 2022 in-state OL Billy Schrauth got two crystal ball predictions today… to Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/FqyDWHVmiH — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 19, 2021

Wisconsin, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan make up Schrauth’s top four schools.

Indications are, while Wisconsin stays strong with Hamm and Hinzman, that Notre Dame has a great shot to land Schrauth over the presumed in-state favorite.

Brian Kelly and Tom Rees went and saw top #NotreDame target Billy Schrauth last week and the #Irish are rising for one of their top remaining targets. More here: https://t.co/83ZlDfqhBT — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 19, 2021

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List