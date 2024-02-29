Top in-state 2025 prospect has Notre Dame football in final four

Notre Dame football hasn’t had the greatest luck keeping the top in-state player, but the 2025 cycle might be different.

Indianapolis Ben Davis cornerback Mark Zackery IV is one of the best prospects in the country, not just in Indiana. Ranking as the No. 133 overall player and 16th cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, he has narrowed down his list to Cincinnati, Michigan, Florida and the Irish.

In the 2024 cycle, the Irish missed out on the top four in-state recruits, but head coach Marcus Freeman has refocused his efforts to keep the best in Indiana from leaving like they did in 2023 when the top in-state player, linebacker Drayk Bowen signed with Notre Dame.

There is potential that this could be a two-for-one for the Irish, as Zackery IV could end up playing basketball as well.

