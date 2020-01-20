Top spot: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes takes over as No. 1 on player merchandise sales list

As the reigning MVP (for a few more days at least) and now AFC champion headed to the Super Bowl, it’s likely not a surprise that jerseys and merchandise featuring Patrick Mahomes have become popular.

According to the NFL Players Association, Mahomes merchandise has become the hottest seller in the league.

Unseating the GOAT

Mahomes officially moved into the No. 1 position on the NFLPA’s official list of top-selling players, based on sales of officially-licensed player-identified merchandise. It for the period spanning March 1-Nov. 30, 2019 and includes sales of items from over 75 companies licensed by the NFLPA.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has overtaken Tom Brady in NFLPA-licensed merchandise sales. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback unseated Tom Brady, who topped the same list each of the past two seasons.

Brady is No. 2 on this year’s list.

It’s not just Chiefs No. 15 jerseys fans are buying either: according to the NFLPA news release, Hawaiian-style shirts, Funko figurines, items from Hallmark, and Party Animal aprons featuring Mahomes’ name or likeness are best sellers relative to other players.

Brady’s sustained popularity has not just meant two yearlong stints at the No. 1 spot, he’s been in the top three 17 times since the NFLPA began keeping track in 2014 (quarterly updates) and never not in the top nine.

Lamar Jackson a big mover

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, voted as the Pro Football Writers of America MVP for the 2019 season and the favorite to be named the Associated Press MVP, made a big jump, from No. 41 before the regular season began to No. 12 by the end of November.

Other players who saw their popularity rise include a pair of Dallas Cowboys: receiver Amari Cooper (49 to 30) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (35 to 18).

Here’s the top 15:

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Tom Brady, QB, New England Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco

