Here are the top Spartanburg area high school football defensive backs in 2023

With the South Carolina high school football season inching closer, here's a look at the Spartanburg area's top defensive backs to keep your eye for 2023.

Demario Bookhart

Spartanburg | Senior

After a breakout year for the Vikings, the 6-foot-1 ball-hawking safety has caught the eyes of college recruiters picking up offers from Georgia State and Arkansas State. He had 50 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception last season, and according to Spartanburg coach Mark Hodge he's not only physically developed this offseason, but he's also grown as a leader for their defense.

Knai Cook

Byrnes | Senior

Another key cog for a dynamic Byrnes defense is No. 5 at safety. Knai Cook, the younger brother of current Brown player Kyai Cook, has excelled in the secondary after spending time at running back as a sophomore. He racked up 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception last season. Cook holds offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte and The Citadel among others.

More from this series: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Offensive Linemen | Defensive Linemen | Linebackers

Stone Furrey

Gaffney | Sophomore

Before even playing a down for Gaffney, the son of Limestone football coach Mike Furrey already has a Division I offer from Central Michigan. From his work in the off-season and early in practices, the do-it-all athlete looks to have the speed, size and football IQ to be the day-one starter at the safety position.

Jonathan Grant

Oakbrook Prep | Senior

Grant was a do-it-all player for Oakbrook last season, racking up the stats on both sides of the ball. On the defensive side, he had five interceptions, broke up 15 passes, had 30 tackles and forced five fumbles.

Amajai Martin

Broome | Junior

The All-Region 3-AAA selection loves to get in the box and get physical in the run game for the Centurions. Martin was the leading tackler for Broome with 59 last season from the safety spot.

Hudson Moss

Chapman | Senior

With four interceptions last season, Moss showed that he's a true ballhawk safety for the Panthers. With his speed to get across the field and the sure hands, opposing quarterbacks are going to second guess if they can make that deep throw against the Chapman secondary.

Gaffney played Spartanburg in high school football at Gaffney High School on Oct. 7, 2022. Spartanburg's Que Moore (5) WR fights Gaffney's Jayden Sims (26) for the ball on a key play. Gaffney's Jayden Sims (26) would pick the ball off on this key play.

Jayden Sims

Gaffney | Junior

With three interceptions and five pass breakups last season, Sims showed he could be a trusted on the right side of the Gaffney secondary. He also has the knack for coming up with big plays — just check out his interception in overtime against Spartanburg.

Brannon Teamer

Dorman | Senior

From the safety spot, the all-around and physically impressive Teamer recorded 65 tackles, two for a loss, two interceptions, and forced three fumbles last season. Along with senior linebacker Owen Hendricks, Teamer — who has offers from Charleston Southern, Lenior-Rhyne and Limestone — should be the leader for this defense.

Hunter West

Woodruff | Junior

West, a 6-1 two-way player for the Wolverines and new coach Brett Sloan, will be a key cog for a young Woodruff team at the safety spot. West does a good job in pass coverage but against the run, he's as physical as it gets inside the box.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Top Spartanburg defensive backs for 2023