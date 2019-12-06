Top South prospects predict SEC Championship Game

Vcfbu1vktgjt43w3tacj

Georgia and LSU meet up inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday and a lot of top recruits will have their eye on this game. Rivals.com has reached out to some of the best in the South to get their prediction on how they see this game playing out.

Tunmise Adeleye: “LSU with the win, 35-28 I believe Georgia has an elite defense, but I don’t think Georgia can go toe to toe with LSU offensively as of right now.”

Bryce Anderson: "55-21. LSU is going to kill them it's no other way around it. We have something that they can’t stop and our defense is playing tough right now and I don't think they will score that many points, including their top receiver is out for the first half is a big loss for them, so I don't think they will score many points. If we stop the run, then I don't think they will get over 14 so giving them 21 is being generous.”

Harrison Bailey: “LSU 31, Georgia 24… Joe Burrow for Heisman.”

Cartavious Bigsby: “LSU wins 42-24.”

Kayshon Boutte: “LSU wins, 35-21.”

Brian Branch: “I have LSU because Joe Burrow can’t be stopped right now.”

Dylan Brooks: “LSU wins 40-0.”

James Brockermeyer: “I’ve got LSU, 38-24. I think Georgia has a really good defense, but LSU’s offense will be too much.”

Cody Brown: “I think Georgia will win 34-28. LSU won’t be able to stop their run game.”

Major Burns: “LSU will win.”

Ze’Vian Capers: “LSU wins 34-17 because of LSU’s passing offense will be too much for Georgia’s defense. Georgia can’t hold them for four quarters.”

Decoldest Crawford: “LSU win, 45-16, over Georgia.”

Javion Cohen: “I have LSU 49-24, and because of two words — Joe Burrow.”

Edgerrin Cooper: “LSU, 28-14.”

Ty’Kieast Crawford: “I think the score is gonna be 49-42. I think LSU has got the game in the bag. They’ve had a tremendous season and if they keep playing like been playing, they’re walking out of there SEC champions.”

Quaydarius Davis: "38-46 LSU for the win."

Demond Demas: "LSU, 49-35. It’s going to be LSU and Ohio State in the championships. LSU is the favorite to win the ship this year definitely.”

Josh Downs: “LSU all day.”

Joshua Eaton: “I would have to say 35-38 with LSU Taking the win. LSU has one of the best offenses in college football and their receiving core is remarkable.”

TJ Finley: “I got LSU, 45-17, because even though Georgia has a good defense, our offense is unstoppable. Our defense will shut down Jake Fromm, especially after George Pickens is out for the first half.”

Bryce Foster: “I have LSU winning, 45-24. LSU's offense has been killing it, but i haven't been super impressed with Georgia's offense. it'll be competitive at first and I think LSU will pull ahead late in the third.”

Jacobian Guillory: “I got LSU, 35-14. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

Xavier Hill: “LSU wins 45-16.”

CamRon Jackson: “LSU 45, UGA 20.”

Landon Jackson: “I’ve got LSU winning it by at least 14 points. They have been rolling this year and I don’t see them letting up.”

McKinnley Jackson: “I say Georgia wins. They are going to beat LSU simply because they have been on this stage for some time.”

Jalen Kimber: “20-17 UGA. I think Georgia's defense vs LSU'S offense will make this game come down to a field goal and Georgia has the best kicker in college football. #GoDawgs.”

Chad Lindberg: “29-27 Dawgs on Top. I think Georgia will find their offense this week and Fromm will really step up. Georgia’s defense will be solid as always.”

Dwight McGlothern: "LSU is winning. Joe (Burrow) is going to go crazy."

Amarius Mims: “LSU wins 24-21.”

Malachi Moore: “LSU wins 40-28. LSU is more explosive out of the offenses and LSU’s defense will make more stops than Georgia.”

Micah Morris: “35-31 Georgia wins. I think the Dawgs will come out with a win seeing how I believe they will be the last team with the ball.”

Myles Murphy: “I have LSU winning 27-14. LSU has one of the best secondaries I have seen lately and George Pickens will be missing a large portion of the game which will force Georgia to rely more on the run.”

Latrell Neville: “LSU to win it for sure. I’d say the score would be 35-12. Georgia’s offense hasn't really done well this year but they have the best defense in the SEC, so i don’t think LSU would be able to have their way with Georgia’s defense like they would want.”

Akinola Ogunbiyi: "Georgia for the win. They will win it up front. I can’t really say the score, but I could see it being a close one.”

Destyn Pazon: “I'm picking LSU, 42-14. They're the best in the country and are truly unstoppable.”

Jaquelin Roy: “I’m not sure about Georgia’s offense, but you know I’ve got LSU.”

Eric Taylor: “It won’t be a high scoring game because of both defenses, but I have LSU pulling away in the second with a 28-14 win.”

Paul Tchio: “I have LSU winning it 35-28. I think it will be close because Georgia will be able to run the ball easily behind their huge offensive line, but I think LSU’s offense is going to end up being too much for Georgia’s defense.”

Rashad Torrence: “With Georgia having key players out on offense, it will harder for them to score on LSU’s defense, so I have LSU winning 38-17.”

Tate Ratledge: “I think Georgia’s offense will be better off against LSU’s defense than the other way around. I think Georgia wins 31-24.”

Eric Reed: “I have Georgia winning because they have more experience playing in the SEC Championship, and that will be a big factor.”

Sage Ryan: “It’s gonna be a battle between the two squads. I got LSU winning, 45-21.”

Kristian Story: “LSU wins 42-21 because their offense is super explosive and I do not think Georgia will be able to keep up.”

Sedrick Van Pran: “Honestly, I think if LSU wins it will be because UGA’s offense can’t get things rolling, but if UGA wins I think it will be because of the front seven on defense. My prediction: Georgia wins, 9-7.”

Phillip Webb: “I have LSU winning 38-21. The LSU offense continues to roll and their defense is improving week by week.”

Josh White: “I honestly think it’ll be 28-14. We got a great defense and an explosive offense. They are not ready!”

Jeremiah Williams: “LSU’s offense is too explosive and their defense is good enough to stop Georgia.”

Kaine Williams: “I feel like LSU is going to win it all. They’re the hottest team right now in college and with Joe Borrow and the rest of the team is playing, I just can't see them losing. I feel like it's going to be Tigers 45, Bulldogs 21.”

Roydell Williams: “Georgia wins 24-21. Although George Pickens is sitting out the first half, he will come back in the second half and dominate with the force of the run game.”

