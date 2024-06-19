Top source throws another striker in the mix at Chelsea but not another young one

A top transfer source for Chelsea news has thrown another striker in the mix that The Blues are looking at and this time, it’s not another young player.

Chelsea have been linked with a couple of very young and unproven strikers in the last hours, days, and weeks, but the latest striker who they could now go for is one of a more experienced age group.

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa, and now 20-year-old Spanish striker Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid have both been linked with Chelsea as striker targets this summer and it looks like the club have certainly been looking at them as options.

But according to The BBC, Chelsea have sounded out multiple attacking targets this summer, and they admirers of Stuttgart’s 28-year-old Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy, who has a release clause worth around £15m active this summer.

30 goals in 30 games

Chelsea should go and get Guirassy in

Guirassy bagged 30 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions in Germany last season, which is truly very impressive. If it’s a proven goalscorer you want, then he is your man.

At 28 too, he would add some needed quality experience into an already young and inexperienced Chelsea side, something that they seem to continue to ignore in their recruitment.

Guirassy would also represent the lowest risk striker option around right now due to his super low release clause and really, with that and his goal record, signing him is a bit of a no brainer in my opinion.

Duran looks to be a top prospect too, but if Villa are not budging on their valuation on him then we should walk away. I’m not looking to see Chelsea spend another £40m taking a big risk on a striker who is not yet established – that could seriously backfire once again.