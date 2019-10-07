The Warren Smith Ski Academy will be hosting a number of technique labs across the country - Warren Smith Ski Academy

Leading ski instructor Warren Smith is returning to towns and cities across the UK this month, with his revolutionary Technique Lab workshop for the fourth year running.

Following the success of the tour since its inception in 2016, Warren Smith, The Telegraph Ski & Snowboard ski skills editor and founder of the Warren Smith Ski Academy, has added a number of new locations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Last winter the Academy added a number of smaller local to its schedule and this year is further expanding its reach with new stops in Ireland and Guernsey. Other new locations include Rivington Alpine near Bolton, Glide ‘n’ Slide in Otley and Three Zero in Cornwall. The 2019 tour kicked off last week in Aberdeen.

The Academy team will also continue its regular stops at Ellis Brigham and Snow + Rock stores in major cities.

The workshop sets out Warren’s world‑leading formula, which recognises the equal importance of technique, equipment and biomechanics in improving clients’ skiing. According to Warren, the combination of these three elements, or '3 Way Lineage', determines how well you can ski, particularly once terrain gets more challenging.

The Ski Technique Lab is aimed at helping all levels of skier improve Credit: Warren Smith Ski Academy

Most people focus on the first element, technique, while neglecting the other two. Warren explains, for example, why getting the right skis and boots and having them correctly configured is key to improving performance - he believes over 50 per cent of recreational skiers don't actually fasten their ski boots correctly, something that increases the risk of injury and reduces performance.

The third element, biomechanics, is often the key to a breakthrough. Warren identifies three main issues – ankle flex, lateral control and leg steering range.

Keen skiers who attend the Technique Lab Tour will have the chance to be assessed by members of the expert team as part of the '6 Way Foundation' test, which addresses these three key problems.

The six tests revolve around off-snow training and preparation. These include a leg flex pattern test, skier symmetry test, leg steering range test, body angulation test, leg extension test and core stability test.

“We hope to educate people to go away and build their ranges but also encourage people to log the scores and keep in touch with the Academy so we can monitor their progress,” said Smith.

The Academy team will identify specific movements that are holding each individual back on the slopes through each of these tests and will offer advice on what each person needs to do to improve ahead of next season – Smith believes that over 95 per cent of UK skiers have a weaker leg, with less range, something that an exercise like this will help improve.

Warren and his team will be helping visitors at The Telegraph Ski & Snowboard Festival Credit: James North

“Our findings demonstrate that the majority of skiers go to the mountains without the required ranges. If the range isn't there off-snow, it won't be there when you get to the snow. Dry-land training gets you to these desired ranges on average within three weeks,” said Smith.

The tour is sponsored by ski hardware brand Marker, Dalbello and Völkl, whos experts help the Academy advise skiers about the correct fit of boots and style of skis to best match their ability, with an aim of enhancing technique.

Warren and his team will visit 13 stores to host the two-hour workshop, finishing in London at Harley Street on October 21, before heading to The Telegraph Ski & Snowboard Festival from October 24 to 27 in Battersea Park. Visitors to the Festival will be able to book video analysis appointments with the team, carry out range tests and listen to Warren’s lecture each day. Tickets for the Festival are now on sale.

The tour follows on from the Academy’s series of summer ski courses held at the UK’s indoor snow centres, which were extended throughout April until the end August for the first time this year.

The Academy made another addition to its summer offering this year with the launch of a new partnership with Harley Street rehabilitation clinic, Isokinetic – which will host the final leg of the October tour. The new partnership aims to prevent skiers from hurting themselves on the slopes through preparation off the snow and a combination of Warren’s biomechanics studies with neuroscience and sports physiology, provided by Isokinetic’s expert team. Those attending the tour will be able to sample the this type of service for themselves and the do-it-yourself approach to improving ski technique and preventing injury.

Tickets for the Technique Lab Tour are available from the Warren Smith Ski Academy website.



