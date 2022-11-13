Top six teams with best chance to make College Football Playoff after Week 11
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.
Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
ESPN’s Football Power Index released updated chances for teams to make the College Football Playoff following Week 11 games. Below are percentage chances for the top six teams to make the College Football Playoff after Week 11.
Georgia: 95.2 percent
Ohio State: 85.9 percent
Michigan: 65 percent
Tennessee: 57.8 percent
TCU: 31.9 percent
Clemson: 30.8 percent
