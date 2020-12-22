The top six NFL rookies of the season so far

The Bengals quarterback was in prime position to scoop up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, before his season-ending injury in the week 11 loss to Washington.

Burrow was impressive from his first outing, delivering assured performances that undoubtedly improved Cincinnati. Having been selected with the number one overall pick, Burrow faced a huge amount of expectation but he dealt with the pressure extremely well, proving himself to be a strong leader as well as a very talented quarterback.

Chase Young - defensive end - Washington Football Team

Young is the frontrunner to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He has been an important element of Washington’s powerful defensive front, registering 5.5 sacks so far this campaign.

He has been even more impressive in the run game, using his considerable physical presence to shut down short yardage plays with aplomb.

Young has become a leader on his team and is on the way to becoming a true NFL star. He was one of only two rookies to make the Pro Bowl this season, and the only defensive rookie.

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. - Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson - wide receiver - Minnesota Vikings

The draft class entering the league this season was full of wide receiver talent. Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Reagor were all taken ahead of Jefferson but the 22nd overall pick has proven himself to be the best receiver in the draft.

Through 14 games, Jefferson is just shy of 1,200 receiving yards - alongside seven touchdowns - which means he is within striking distance of the most receiving yards by any rookie since the AFL/NFL merger. The Viking is currently in fifth place, and needs 196 yards from the two final games to surpass Anquan Boldin’s record.

Jefferson, the only offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl, could hardly have been any better this year and is, rightly, one of the leading candidates to collect the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Justin Herbert - quarterback - Los Angeles Chargers

Arguably the main rival to Jefferson is the sensational Justin Herbert. He was dramatically promoted to the Chargers starting line-up minutes before kick-off in week two - and has not looked back since.

The sixth overall pick was unbelievably good in his first few starts. He has exceptional arm talent, is not afraid to take on tricky passes and has enough mobility in the pocket to be a running threat too.

Herbert’s performances have dipped a touch over the last couple of weeks, most notably when the Patriots shut him down completely. Nevertheless, Herbert has passed for 27 touchdowns in 13 games, thrown for just under 4,000 yards at an average of 290 per game.

No-one would argue if he was awarded Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Mekhi Becton - offensive tackle - New York Jets

An offensive lineman for one of the worst teams in football is unlikely to win an award. However, Becton has had an impressive campaign in a tough position for a rookie. Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs have also made a great start to their career in the NFL on the O-Line, but Becton’s ability to stand out in a poor team gives him a very slight edge.

The Jet started the season extremely well, suffered a mid-season dip but has been back towards his best in recent weeks.

James Robinson - running back - Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie has taken the NFL by storm, establishing himself as the Jags most effective offensive player. Robinson has been an absolute workhorse, getting through an extremely high volume of carries every week.

Robinson has the third highest amount of rushing yards in the entire league and was unlucky not to make the Pro Bowl.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, left, leaps over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) as linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) comes in to help during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. - AP

Other possible candidates: Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chase Claypool, CeeDee Lamb, Patrick Queen, Tua Tagovailoa, Antonio Gibson, Tee Higgins, Julian Blackmon, Jeremy Chinn

Verdict

Young is a shoo-in to take the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The offensive prize is harder to call. Burrow's injury most likely rules him out while the lack of wins for the Jets and the Jaguars will eliminate Becton and Robinson. The award should go to Herbert or Jefferson, with the Viking my personal preference.