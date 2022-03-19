How the top six basketball conferences fared in round one of March Madness

It is one of the best times of the year, where brackets are busted as quickly as they were made and we are now in the infancy of a couple cinderella stories.

It has been just two days of the March Madness tournament and there have been multiple upsets already. Kentucky lost to St. Peter’s, a school that your high school is likely bigger than, Iowa was out dueled by Richmond, and USC’s record breaking season ended at the hands of Miami.

One of the teams that did survive was Texas, a program led by first-year head coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns were able to outshoot one of the hottest teams in the nation in Virginia Tech, who were coming off winning the ACC tournament.

Texas will be rewarded by having to take on Purdue, one of the best three point shooting teams in the country that also happens to have two really talented big men. Not an ideal matchup, but at least the Longhorns were able to end their drought of not making it past the first round of the tournament.

Texas’ former coach Shaka Smart found himself in a familiar spot, as he and Marquette were blown out by North Carolina and were a first round exit.

The Big 12 as a whole did well, as all six teams that made the big dance were able to survive and advance, but not all conferences were that lucky. Here is how the Power 6 conferences (yes there are six in basketball) fared in the first round of March Madness.

ACC

Teams that won: North Carolina, Miami, Notre Dame, and Duke

Teams that lost: Virginia Tech

Big 12 (6-0)

Teams that won: Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Texas, Iowa State, and TCU

Teams that lost: N/A

Big Ten (6-3)

Teams that won: Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, and Wisconsin

Teams that lost: Rutgers (play in), Iowa, Indiana,

Big East (3-3)

Teams that won: Providence, Creighton and Villanova

Teams that lost: Maquette, UConn, and Seton Hall

SEC (3-3)

Teams that won: Tennessee, Arkansas, and Auburn

Teams that lost: Kentucky, Alabama, and LSU

Pac-12 (2-1)

Teams that won: UCLA and Arizona

Teams that lost: USC

