Top Shreveport-Bossier high football games in Week 5 — and predictions

Here's a look at some of the action set to take place in the Shreveport-Bossier City area on the fifth weekend of the 2023 Louisiana high school football season.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Parkway (4-0) vs. Captain Shreve (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Indy Stadium

This battle of two of the top teams in District 1-5A will leave the winner still in the running for a league title when they face off against Airline shortly. Expect a close final score with the team making the fewest mistakes winning.

Watson’s prediction: Captain Shreve 31, Parkway 30

Westgate (4-0) at Calvary (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The Cavaliers keep passing tests against teams that are allegedly bigger, badder and stronger than they are. Westgate’s defense is built around LSU commit De’Myrion Johnson and five-star cornerback Jaboree Antoine. Calvary counters with the highly recruited Simon brothers, John and James. Should be interesting.

Watson’s prediction: Calvary 44, Westgate 42

Benton (1-3) vs. Byrd (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Indy Stadium

This game involves two teams that expected to be 5-0 at midterm and that have the talent and coaching to achieve that — but things haven’t gone their way. Picking this winner is a coin toss. Nod to the home team.

Watson’s prediction: Byrd 28, Benton 27

Airline (4-0) at Natchitoches Central (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, NSU’s Turpin Stadium

If the NCHS defense can hold Ben Taylor under five touchdown passes to guys such as Tre’von Jackson and Trey Smith, Natchitoches might have a chance to pull off the upset. We don’t see it happening.

Watson’s prediction: Airline 54, NCHS 21

Haughton (2-2) vs. Southwood (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, BTW Stadium

We see the Buccaneers rebounding from successive losses, but they won’t be able to pull away from the Cowboys until late. Look for CJ Dudley, Ashtin Jackson, Kaleb Williams and Aeron Burrell to once again make a difference.

Watson’s prediction: Haughton 28, BTW 14

Huntington (2-2) at Minden (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The Crimson Tide has had a rough start to the 2023 season, losing their first three games by a total of 15 points. The Raiders’ offense has disappeared over the last two weeks, which should make this one closer than it should be.

Watson’s prediction: Minden 24, Huntington 21

Woodlawn (3-1) at Evangel (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The Knight’s three wins have come against teams that are a combined 2-10, while the Eagles’ two losses have come against teams that are a combined 8-0. Edge to ECA, especially at home.

Watson’s prediction: Evangel 34, Woodlawn 13

BTW (2-2) at North DeSoto (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The Griffins are averaging over 51 points a game and allowed a field goal in their last two games. That doesn’t bode well for the Lions, who have been playing well.

Watson’s prediction: North DeSoto 51, BTW 7

Bossier (1-3) at Northwood (1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The Falcons finally played Falcon football last week according to coach Austin Brown and they should display that again this week against the Bearkats. Hutson Hearron has a breakout game.

Watson’s prediction: Northwood 34, Bossier 10

Plain Dealing (0-4) at Haynesville (4-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

The Tors have been wheeling and dealing through their schedule so far behind Isaiah Washington and Alonzo Jackson. Nothing changes this week.

Watson’s prediction: Haynesville 44, Plain Dealing 14

Last week: 9-1 (90%); Season: 32-8 (80%)

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: LHSAA football: Top Shreveport-Bossier Week 5 high school games, predictions