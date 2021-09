Top shots from the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 NFL opener

The 2021 NFL journey begins

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The NFL's 2021 season kicked off on Thursday night in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers battled the Dallas Cowboys. It was a welcomed one-eighty from the 2020 opener, with a packed house full of Bucs fans celebrating the defending Super Bowl champs' Act II, while America's Team gathered its usual haul of well-traveled faithful. And the game didn't disappoint, in what was an incredibly close back-and-forth—the final score: Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29. In case you missed any of the action—or just can't get enough NFL—here are the top shots from the game...

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

