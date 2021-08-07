Top shots around the diamond as Team USA baseball takes silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

A gold-medal pitchers' duel...

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA baseball lost a tough battle against Japan in the gold medal game, which turned out to be a pitching clinic from both sides. Japan's Masato Morishita tossed shutout ball across five innings of work while USA starter Nick Martinez had one blemish in six—a home run off the bat of Munetaka Murakami. The final: 2-0. The game ended with two firsts: Team Japan baseball's first gold medal in the Olympics and Team USA baseball's first silver. Although it wasn't a top nod for the U.S. roster, it's still an impressive run—one that will have to wait until 2028 in Los Angeles for any golden redemption. (The 2024 Games have reportedly scratched baseball from the lineup.) In case you missed any of the action around the diamond, here's a look at the scenes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's baseball gold medal game.

U-S-A!

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Team Japan intros

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA intros

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Masato Morishita on the hill

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping it close: Team Japan outfielder Masataka Yoshida (34) is forced out at home by Team USA catcher Mark Kolozsvary (8) in the fourth inning

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki (51) swiped second

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The pivotal moment: Munetaka Murakami's launch

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Eddy Alvarez now has medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Big-time hold in the 7th by Team Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Two-bagger from Team Japan's infielder Hideto Asamura

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Hot corner: Team USA's Todd Frazier (25) throws out Team Japan outfielder Yuki Yanagita

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA's pitching was solid, including reliever Ryder Ryan

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Christopher Austin tries to get the offense rolling

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

But Japan's pitching kept the bats quiet

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

A close call at home...

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

...but Tetsuto Yamada adds an insurance run against USA in the 8th inning

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Tough day at the plate for Team USA

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

A force out at second to end it

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

An incredible day at the ballpark

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

An incredible achievement for both teams

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

1

1