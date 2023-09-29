Top Shore basketball recruit announces a Big East college commitment

When Matthew Hodge arrived at St. Rose last year, it altered the calculus for the Purple Roses’ program, tilted the balance of power in both the Shore Conference and New Jersey and shook up the Class of 2024 rankings.

And Hodge announced his commitment to Villanova on Friday, things are in motion for the 6-8 senior forward from Belgium to be a difference-maker at the next level for the Big East power.

St. Rose coach Brian Lynch played at Villanova and played professionally in Belgium with Hodge’s father, Odell, a two-time CAA Player of the Year at Old Dominion.

Hodge is ranked fifth in New Jersey in the Class of 2024 by 247 Sports, behind only Don Bosco guard Dylan Harper, considered the top prospect in the country; Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford, bound for Auburn; Camden shooting guard Billy Richmond and Patrick School small forward Jaiden Glover, committed to play for Rick Pitino at St. John’s.

A four-star recruit

Hodge, considered a four-star recruit, averaged 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Purple Roses last season. He scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss in the NJSIAA Non-Public B championship game to a talented Roselle Catholic team that included guard Simeon Wilcher, who's in the Big East this season with St. John’s; forward Akil Watson, playing for Bobby Hurley at Arizona State; and big man Mackenzie Mgbako, who's at Indiana.

With the departure of Manasquan junior Darius Adams, who transferred from the NJSIAA Group 2 champions to La Lumiere, a prep school in La Porte, Indiana, Hodge will be the dominant figure in the Shore Conference this season, as the Purple Roses look to win a first-ever Shore Conference Tournament crown, as well as a state championship.

On Wednesday, Hodge, who has played on the AAU circuit for the New York City-based PSA Cardinals since the high school season ended, narrowed his choices down to Villanova, Maryland, Marquette, Penn State and Seton Hall, having eliminated Virginia, Xavier, Pitt, Alabama and Old Dominion from his original list.

Villanova struggled last season, going 17-17 and losing to Liberty in the opening round of the NIT, following the 2022 retirement of head coach Jay Wright, who won two national championships and went to four Final Fours in 21 seasons.

Hodge’s brother, Jayden, is a 6-5 guard at St. Rose who averaged 12.2 points as a freshman last season.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Matt Hodge of St. Rose High School commits to Villanova basketball