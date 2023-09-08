Top-Seller 1600Veloce, Has A Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Selling On Bring A Trailer At No Reserve

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Rarity Reimagined.

When one mentions the term "classic Ferrari," it often conjures images of sleek lines, breathtaking speed, and pure Italian craftsmanship. The 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB encapsulates all of these qualities and more. A symbol of Ferrari's innovative engineering and design, this particular model holds an intriguing history spanning continents and decades.

A Pioneering Spirit

Introduced as the first Ferrari to sport a mid-mounted 12-cylinder engine, the 365 GT4 BB was a groundbreaker in the automotive world. Its design was inspired by the 1968 Pininfarina P6 concept car, carrying the futuristic wedge-shaped aesthetics into reality. Only 387 units were ever manufactured between 1973 and 1976, adding an exclusivity factor to this already extraordinary vehicle.

From Germany to the Big Apple

This specific model was originally sold in Germany before making its way to Japan and eventually being imported to the United States in 2016. The car has seen multiple continents, each phase adding to its storied existence. It's now available for sale in New York, offered at no reserve by the selling dealer.

An Extensive Makeover

The car recently underwent an extensive restoration, beginning with an engine-out service performed by Symbolic International of San Diego, California, in 2016. A comprehensive mechanical refresh in 2021, led by the Patrick Ottis Company in Berkeley, California, included servicing its engine, transaxle, and clutch assembly. Not stopping there, the vehicle was newly repainted in 2022 in a lush Verde Germoglio color with satin black lower body panels, enhancing its iconic looks.

Performance and Luxury Combined

Equipped with a 4.4-liter F102A flat-12 engine, the car's performance is nothing short of breathtaking. Originally capable of generating a staggering 380 horsepower, it pairs with a five-speed manual transaxle, featuring a limited-slip differential for ultimate road performance. Interior amenities such as air conditioning, a MOMO steering wheel, and Daytona-style seats upholstered in black leather ensure a luxurious driving experience.

Detailed Authenticity

While this model was initially finished in red, the current exterior shade complements the Carello fog lights, pop-up headlights, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The center-lock 15" Cromodora wheels are a perfect match to the Michelin XWX tires, last updated in 2021. The vehicle comes with a Marcel Massini report and partial service records, adding an extra layer of assurance to prospective buyers.

An Unmissable Opportunity

With only around 32,000 miles (or 51,000 kilometers) on its odometer, this 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB is more than just a car; it's a mobile treasure chest of automotive history. Whether you're a collector, an enthusiast, or someone who appreciates engineering marvels, here's your chance to own a piece of motoring legend.

