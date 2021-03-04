Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DOHA, Qatar — The top two seeded players at the Qatar Open were eliminated in the quarterfinals as Victoria Azarenka played through pain to win against Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Azarenka held off a late comeback from top-seeded Svitolina, her doubles partner this week, to seal a 6-2, 6-4 win on her third match point.

Azarenka managed an apparent lower back problem with stretches and help from a physiotherapist.

“In the warmup, I just felt a very sharp pain and I was very worried,” she said. “I tried my best. I really tried to just focus on what I could do and not think about anything else.”

The Belarusian will play Garbine Muguruza, who ousted Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-1. Muguruza last reached the Doha final in 2018, losing to Petra Kvitova. Sakkari landed only 57% of first serves to 82% for Muguruza, and was broken five times.

Pegula continued her blistering start to 2021 by beating second-seeded Pliskova 6-3, 6-1, breaking the big-hitting Czech player’s serve five times.

That took Pegula to a 12-3 record this year, including qualifying matches, in a run which has already lifted the U.S. player into the top 50 for the first time after reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Her reward for beating Pliskova is a semifinal against fourth-seeded Kvitova, who ousted Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a match with 16 breaks of serve.

“It was a kind of a rollercoaster,” Kvitova said.

Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Tsitsipas beats Hurkacz to reach Rotterdam quarters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a stubborn challenge from Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

  • Muguruza beats Sabalenka at Qatar Open, Svitolina wins

    Garbine Muguruza outlasted third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in a close second-round match at the Qatar Open, while top-seeded Elina Svitolina eased into the quarters.

  • Low five for Liverpool as Chelsea win Champions League 'six pointer'

    Liverpool slumped to a fifth consecutive home league defeat for the first time in their history as Mason Mount's strike moved Chelsea into the Premier League's top four with a 1-0 win at Anfield.

  • Ruth Wilson Signs With UK Agency Hamilton Hodell

    EXCLUSIVE: Actress Ruth Wilson has signed with UK-based talent agency Hamilton Hodell, as she continues to be repped by CAA in Hollywood. Wilson, the Golden Globe & Olivier Award-winning star of HBO’s His Dark Materials, Mrs Wilson, The Affair, and BBC’s Luther, will be repped by the agency in all areas. She just wrapped HBO […]

  • We're obsessively buying house plants, and health experts say it's a great antidote to pandemic loneliness

    Sprucing up your apartment with indoor plants is more than just a pandemic trend. Experts say indoor plants offer a vast array of benefits.

  • Does This Valuation Of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

    Does the March share price for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:RAMP ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Keys returns to tour in Doha and beats 6th seed Bencic

    In her first match since September, former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1 at the Qatar Open on Tuesday.

  • 5 free agent offensive linemen for the Steelers to consider

    If the Steelers opt for free agency to fix the offensive line, here are some guys to think about.

  • Patience will pay off for the Steelers in the free-agent market

    The Steelers might not be shut out of free agency when it's all said and done.

  • Stanford favored in competitive Pac-12 women's tournament

    Stanford has long been one of the country's dominant programs but this is the first time in seven seasons the Cardinal come into the Pac-12 Conference tournament as the top seed. Tara VanDerveer's team is favored to win this week's tournament in Las Vegas after the fourth-ranked Cardinal won their 24th regular-season conference title. Stanford has an 11-game winning streak and has been ranked in the top six all season despite not playing on campus in December and January due to COVID-19 restrictions on sporting events and practices in Santa Clara County, California.

  • Americans increasingly see China as an enemy

    One in three Americans, and a majority of Republicans, now view China as an enemy of the United States, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center.By the numbers: Just 9% of Americans consider China a "partner," while 55% see Beijing as a "competitor" and 34% as an "enemy." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAmericans over 65 (49%) are much more likely to view China as an enemy than of 18 to 29-year-olds (20%). White respondents (42%) were also much more likely to see China as an enemy than Black (12%) or Hispanic (21%) respondents.The biggest gap came between Republicans (53%) and Democrats (20%).By the numbers: Republicans (72%) are also far more likely than Democrats (37%) to prioritize getting "tougher" with China over strengthening economic relations, according to the survey.But Republicans (72%) and Democrats (69%) are aligned in believing the U.S. should promote human rights in China even if it harms economic ties.The trend: The percentage of Americans viewing China negatively climbed from 46% in 2018 to 67% in 2021.Methodology: Data for this American Trends Panel report was drawn from a panel wave conducted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2021. 2,596 people responded, out of 2,943 who were sampled. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2.7%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Davis, Olsen signing 1-day contracts to retire as Panthers

    Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers. Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers.

  • Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam

    Daniil Medvedev's 12 aces weren't enough as the Aussie Open runner-up lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

  • Semiconductor Industry Continues to Thrive: 5 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for electronics, including smartphones, PC and the ongoing 5G boom gave a boost to semiconductor sales in 2020. This has been helping chipmakers like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), Texas Instruments (TXN) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • Volkswagen considering entry to more sustainable F1 - BBC

    Porsche and the Volkswagen Group would consider entering Formula One if the next engine regulations due to be introduced in 2025 promote sustainable fuels, the BBC reported on Wednesday. The broadcaster quoted Porsche Motorsport vice-president Fritz Enzinger as saying it would be "of great interest if aspects of sustainability -- for instance, the implementation of e-fuels" played a role. "Should these aspects be confirmed, we will evaluate them in detail within the VW Group and discuss further steps," he said.

  • Hungary toughens COVID-19 lockdown to curb "very strong" third wave

    Hungary announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures on Thursday to try to curb a "very strong" third wave of the pandemic, closing most shops and shifting to remote learning in primary schools. With new cases hitting a three-month daily high of 6,278 on Thursday, mainly because of the spreading coronavirus variant first found in Britain, Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a growing political challenge. Orban, who faces an election battle early next year, had kept shops and industries open to try to limit the economic effects of the pandemic, which caused a 5% recession last year.

  • Rangers sign defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider

    The Rangers announced the signings of defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider on Thursday morning.

  • Retired or not, Khamzat Chimaev's health is the only thing that matters

    Khamzat Chimaev has been suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 and announced his retirement from MMA on Monday.

  • Report: Seattle Seahawks have taken calls from teams about a trade for Russell Wilson

    Is the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks beyond repair?

  • Report: Russell Wilson trade drama making Seahawks unhappy

    We all know Wilson is unhappy with the Seahawks, but apparently the feeling's mutual.