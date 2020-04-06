Top seeds continue to fall while Bucks, Lakers dominate NBA 2K Players Tournament

We’re through the first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament — eight players are out, eight remain — and a few trends have emerged.

Starting with: Being the best at basketball does not make you the best at 2K.

This tournament was seeded based on the players’ 2K player rankings, and the top seeds have fallen hard. Sunday, the latest was Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, who was the No. 4 seed overall but fell to No. 13 Rui Hachimura of the Wizards 74-71. Mitchell missed a three — taken by Spencer Dinwiddie — at the buzzer to tie it. But he handled it well.





That means the top seed (Kevin Durant), three seed (Hassan Whiteside), and now four seed have lost. The only top-four seed remaining is Trae Young.

Another trend: Players want the elite teams. In the eight first-round games, the Bucks or Lakers were selected four times each. After that, the Clippers were selected twice (once by Montrezl Harrell on Sunday). Only a couple of players have chosen their own team, and Devin Booker was not about to be one of those.

MPJ asked Devin Booker if he wanted to pick the Suns in the #NBA2KTourney "Ehhh no." 😅 pic.twitter.com/msTLJVGr1S — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2020





Here are the first-round results:

• No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr. 78, No. 1 Kevin Durant 62

• No. 10 Deandre Ayton 57, No. 7 Zach LaVine 41

• No. 2 Trae Young 101, No. 15 Harrison Barnes 59

• No. 14 Patrick Beverley 84, No. 3 Hassan Whiteside 54

• No. 8 Montrezl Harrell 71, No. 9 Domantas Sabonis 53

• No. 13 Rui Hachimura 74, No. 4 Donovan Mitchell 71

• No. 5 Devin Booker 85, No. 12 Michael Porter Jr. 75

• No. 6 Andre Drummond 101, No. 11 DeMarcus Cousins 49

Drummond used the Lakers to crush Cousins, but still doesn’t understand the power of Alex Caruso. Boogie tried to explain.





As for insights into actual basketball games, Booker said he would rather go up against the Bucks than the Lakers in a series.

Who would you rather play against in a 7 game series? Lakers or Bucks? 🤔@DevinBook says Bucks pic.twitter.com/fCE5jOH8BT — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 6, 2020





Play in the tournament returns Tuesday night.

