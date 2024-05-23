Top seeded PLNU Baseball hosting Super Regionals, vying for College World Series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Top seeded Point Loma Nazarene’s road to the College World Series just keeps getting shorter. The Sea Lions are now just 2 wins away from punching their ticket, but in order to do so they have to make it past the Super Regionals.

The path is favorable, as the Sea Lions are set to host the Super Regionals in their own ballpark.. dubbed as “America’s Most Scenic Ballpark.” PLNU also finding plenty of success on their own turf throughout the season.

Point Loma Nazarene will face CSU Monterey Bay, Game 1 of the best of three series is slated for Friday at 12 PM.

Outfielder and Helix Charter alum Eric Smelko reflecting on home field advantage saying, “The Point is an awesome place to play, can’t do it without our fans. A lot of students come to our games and it really makes it a fun atmosphere to be in and on top of that it’s awesome to be just looking at the ocean the entire time.” Smelko posting an impressive season so far, especially in the box, boasting a .382 batting average.

Pitcher Dylan Miller who is currently 2nd in program history in wins on the mound for the Sea Lions saying, “We set goals at the beginning of the year.. that’s why we worked so hard in the fall.. so we had some confidence that we might be here again so know we’re just gonna roll with it.”

PLNU has their sets sight on making 2 College World Series appearances in 3 seasons. Point Loma reaching the Championship in 2022.

West Region Player of the Year Scott Anderson (who was apart of that 2022 run) saying ,” I think it’s just good to have had the experience back in the tank being able to take the knowledge that kinda worked in the previous years and implement into this year, but obviously we have a new team with new faces, kind of implementing them into our squad.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.