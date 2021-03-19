Breaking News:

No. 15 Oral Roberts shocks No. 2 Ohio State in OT to shake up NCAA tourney

Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

  • Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr. during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Illinois won 78-49. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    1/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr. during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Illinois won 78-49. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Drexel's Matey Juric (15) keep the ball from going out of bounds as Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams defends during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    2/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Drexel's Matey Juric (15) keep the ball from going out of bounds as Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams defends during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Drexel's Zach Walton (5) shoots over Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    3/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Drexel's Zach Walton (5) shoots over Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Illinois guard Andre Curbelo scores during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Drexel Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    4/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Illinois guard Andre Curbelo scores during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Drexel Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois center Kofi Cockburn dunks the ball during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Drexel Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    5/9

    The Latest: Tennessee's Fulkerson out of first-round game

    Illinois center Kofi Cockburn dunks the ball during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Drexel Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois guard Jacob Grandison, left, and Drexel's T.J. Bickerstaff battle for a rebound during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    6/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Illinois guard Jacob Grandison, left, and Drexel's T.J. Bickerstaff battle for a rebound during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, center, drives past Drexel's Zach Walton (5) and Mate Okros, during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    7/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, center, drives past Drexel's Zach Walton (5) and Mate Okros, during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois's Kofi Cockburn, right, scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    8/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Illinois's Kofi Cockburn, right, scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois 's Kofi Cockburn, center, is pressured by Drexel's Camren Wynter (11) and Tim Perry Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    9/9

    Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

    Illinois 's Kofi Cockburn, center, is pressured by Drexel's Camren Wynter (11) and Tim Perry Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr. during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Illinois won 78-49. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Drexel's Matey Juric (15) keep the ball from going out of bounds as Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams defends during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Drexel's Zach Walton (5) shoots over Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo scores during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Drexel Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn dunks the ball during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Drexel Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison, left, and Drexel's T.J. Bickerstaff battle for a rebound during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, center, drives past Drexel's Zach Walton (5) and Mate Okros, during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois's Kofi Cockburn, right, scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois 's Kofi Cockburn, center, is pressured by Drexel's Camren Wynter (11) and Tim Perry Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 Friday in the Illini's first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.

Illinois (23-6) will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago or ninth-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round of the Midwest Regional on Sunday.

Maybe that will be more of a test for the Big Ten champions. Drexel (12-8) never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the field.

''I thought it was a matter-of-fact game,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

The Illini are back in the NCAAs for the first time since 2013 with a team full of first-timers to March Madness after the pandemic canceled last year's tournament.

''It was a really good experience, especially for me,'' Cockburn said. ''It was just about enjoying the moment.''

James Butler - 6-8 and 242 pounds - drew the daunting task of trying to handle Cockburn, without much success. The senior did have 10 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel.

The Dragons closed the season with four straight victories, including three during a surprising run through the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, to earn a bid to the NCAAs for the first time since 1996. They managed to stay competitive for about seven minutes, taking an 8-7 lead.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of IUPUI of the Horizon League and a minor league hockey team, hosted the Midwest Region games Friday. The 82-year-old building that was the site of the Beatles' only concert in Indiana normally holds about 6,800 for basketball, but capacity was capped at 1,200 for its first NCAA games because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Illini fans, excited to see the their team as a top seed for the first time since a Final Four run in 2005, seemed to get their hands on most of the tickets. They dotted the stands with blue and orange and cranked up an ''I-L-L'' chant late in the game.

It took their team a few minutes to find a groove.

''I thought we played with a bit of nervous energy early,'' Underwood said.

All-American Ayo Dosunmu didn't score his first points until he swooped in for a layup with 6:19 left in the first half.

Still sporting a black Batman mask to protect the broken nose he suffered last month, Dosunmu finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Cockburn got loose for 10 straight Illinois points in the first half, capping his personal run with a slam off a flip from Dosunmu.

''It's not just his size,'' Drexel coach Zach Spiker said of Cockburn. ''It's his ability to score in different ways.''

The Illini closed the half on a 32-13 run.

''Even if the offense doesn't work for us for a couple of minutes like it didn't, we still kept ourselves in the game with our defense,'' Cockburn said.

The lead got to 20 points after a minute in the second half and never dipped below that the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Drexel: The Dragons had to finish with a flourish to shoot 31% for the game. They were held to 22% in the first half. There just weren't many good looks against the longer and quicker Illini.

''I thought the quality of our shots were not as good as they have been throughout the season and the credit goes to Illinois for doing that,'' Spiker said.

Illinois: Maybe the best news for the Illini: Coming off a tough Big Ten Tournament that ended with an overtime win on Sunday, nobody had to play more than 32 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Illini are 12-3 all-time against in-state rival Loyola, last playing the Ramblers in 2011. They are 7-2 against Georgia Tech, with the last meeting in the 2013-14 season.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Recommended Stories

  • Top-seeded Zags' bid for perfect season shifts to Indiana

    Coach Mark Few can appreciate what's at stake, and the appropriateness of the NCAA Tournament being held all in Indiana, as Gonzaga continues its push for perfection. There's history on the line, with Gonzaga seeking to become the first champion to finish without a loss since Bobby Knight's Hoosiers went 32-0 in 1976. During a season in which Gonzaga won 23 straight by double-digit margins, Few reflected on how far the Bulldogs have come in making their 22nd consecutive tournament appearance.

  • Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons

    Marquette fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski on Friday after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.

  • Drexel ready for NCAA Tournament challenge: 'We're going to be loose and have fun'

    For the first time in school history, both the Drexel men and women are dancing!

  • Calling shots, not blocking them, Ewing leads Hoyas to NCAAs

    ''I should have three championship banners,'' Ewing said in a telephone interview this week. Well, let him explain his trio of final appearances under coach John Thompson, from the loss as a freshman against Michael Jordan, to the victory as a junior against Hakeem Olajuwon, to the loss as a senior against Rollie Massimino's crew of near-perfect shooters. For much of this season and, indeed, for much of his four years as the men's basketball coach at his alma mater in the nation's capital, Ewing has been on the wrong side of that equation.

  • The Latest: Baylor starts slow, trims Hartford 79-55

    MaCio Teague scored 22 points and the top-seeded Baylor Bears shook off a slow start to roll to a 79-55 victory over No. 16 Hartford in the South Region. Baylor (23-2) opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April. All this year’s tournament games are being played in quarter-filled venues in Indiana because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • No. 10 Arkansas shuts down Colgate 85-68 in NCAA opener

    Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Arkansas shut down high-scoring Colgate to open the NCAA Tournament with an 85-68 win on Friday.

  • Tigers to the tournament: Clemson learns opponent, path for NCAAs

    March Madness begins this coming weekend at various sites in Indiana.

  • Dow Falls 200 Points to End Choppy Week

    The Bank of Japan decided to hold rates steady, but widened the band around the yield target on its 10-year bond 0.25% either side.

  • Texas Tech uses 2nd-half surge to get past Utah State 65-53

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State 65-53 on Friday. The Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak and made new memories in the tournament after their most recent appearance, a loss to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game. Texas Tech (18-10) can reach its third consecutive Sweet 16 with a win over third-seeded Arkansas on Sunday.

  • Texas Roadhouse Founder, CEO Kent Taylor Dies

    Kent Taylor, the Founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) passed away, the company said in a Friday press release. His cause of death was not released in the statement. What To Know: Taylor founded the Texas-themed restaurant chain in 1993. He came up with the concept while working as a bartender at TGI Fridays. Texas Roadhouse is a classic textbook definition of a success story. He told Restaurant Business in a May 2020 interview that three of the chain's first five stores failed but he never gave up his vision. "Survival mode was where I lived for quite a few years," he said. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the CEO said he found himself "right back there again." During the pandemic, Taylor pivoted the company's focus to emphasize to-go orders and sold raw cuts of meat for consumers to cook at home. Taylor donated $5 million of his own money to help support hourly wage workers impacted by the pandemic. Related Link: Why Texas Roadhouse Could Be A Big Post-Shutdown Winner Why It's Important: Shares of Texas Roadhouse are up nearly 60% over the past six months amid expectations for a major rebound in restaurant demand. The stock was lower by around 3% after the surprise announcement of Kent's passing. Greg Moore, Lead Director, provided this statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for "Roadies" and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched." What's Next: Texas Roadhouse announced Jerry Morgan will assume the title of CEO, effective immediately. Morgan joined Texas Roadhouse in 1997 as the Managing Partner of its first restaurant in Texas. He was appointed as President in 2020 and was part of the company's existing succession plan. The stock was trading down about 2.5% to $93.63 Friday morning. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Airspan's CEO On Why The Company 'Defines The Terms' Of 5G RevolutionStarbucks Is Perking Up With Trends 'Moving Strongly In The Right Direction'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Homes in Illinois Found to Have Lead Levels as Bad as Flint, Report Finds

    Flint, Michigan, is considered ground-zero for contaminated water, but a recent analysis conducted by the Chicago Tribune found that homes in the state of Illinois have lead levels that are just as bad. “More than 8 of every 10 Illinoisans live in a community where brain-damaging lead was found in the tap water of at least one home during the past six years,” according to the report.

  • From dinosaur eggs to on-campus nuclear reactors, one interesting fact about each NCAA Tournament school

    From dinosaur eggs to nuclear reactors on campus, here are some cool facts you may not know about the 64 schools remaining in March Madness.

  • Joshua Langford: 'It's my last college basketball game for Michigan State'

    Senior Joshua Langford said he played his final game for Michigan State basketball after the Spartans' 86-80 OT loss to UCLA in the NCAA tournament.

  • Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers on 1-year, $10 million deal

    Rob Gronkowski will continue to add to his Hall of Fame numbers.

  • Damian Lillard's 50-point night leads Blazers to dynamite comeback over Pelicans

    Lillard scored 50 points on 20 shots, and led the Blazers to a win with seven points in the final minute of the game.

  • Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

    Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • NFL free agency has barely started, but Tom Brady and Buccaneers have already won it

    The Bucs look like the most stable NFC bet heading into 2021. Consider Tampa will have a more traditional offseason and that the goal was for the 2021 team to be the better of Brady’s two locked-in seasons with Bruce Arians.

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • Reports: JuJu Smith-Schuster turns down better offers from Chiefs, Ravens to return to Steelers

    Smith-Schuster will apparently have to wait to sign a long-term deal.