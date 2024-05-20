Top-seeded Illinois baseball ready for Big Ten Tournament

(WCIA) — Illinois baseball is heading into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed, eager for a chance at the title.

After sweeping Purdue, Illinois earned the outright regular season title and locked down a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” said head coach Dan Hartleb. “You look at the way we started the year and what they’ve accomplished and we did it, sometimes you feel like you just limp across the line, this team’s done a great job of gaining first place and never looking back.”

Illinois starts off the tournament facing No. 8 Penn State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

