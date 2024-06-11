Top-seeded Eleva-Strum baseball prepping for first ever trip to state tournament

Eleva-Strum has been out to prove that it wasn’t the underdog all season long. The Cardinals navigated a rigorous schedule to prepare themselves for the postseason and that approach paid off.

After taking some lumps from opponents in higher divisions, Eleva-Strum entered the postseason as a No. 5 seed. But the Cardinals ran a gantlet that included four teams — Columbus Catholic, Bangor, Pittsville and Royall — ranked higher than them in the WBCA Division 4 rankings en route to their first ever trip to the state tournament.

After the strong showings in regional and sectional play, nobody will be underestimating the Cardinals this time around. Eleva-Strum was given the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 4 bracket and will open against No. 4 Pacelli in the semifinals.

“The whole time we were trying to prove that we weren’t the underdog,” Eleva-Strum head coach CJ Christianson said. “[The team is] happy with being the number one, but they’re not content. They still know that if you don’t win the whole thing, you’re really not number one.”

Amidst the Cardinals postseason run, three of their five games have been decided by just one run, including their sectional final when Eleva-Strum walked Royall off. Christianson believes that will serve as a benefit to the team as it enters the tournament, pointing out that the Cardinals came out on both the right and wrong ends of close matchups in the regular season as well.

“I don’t think that if we’re in a close game that it’s going to bother the guys,” Christianson said. “I think now at the end of the year, those couple-run losses can pay dividends.”

Though this year’s Eleva-Strum team has reached heights the program has never seen and even has the added pressure of being the top seed, the Cardinals aren’t letting it get to them.

Christianson says the team has been loose in the lead up to the state tournament. The Eleva-Strum head coach also believes that his team has done a good job staying the course and focusing on one game before the other.

The Cardinals will open against No. 4 Pacelli at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Tyler Webb and Carter Gunderson will lead the way on the mound for Eleva-Strum. Christianson didn’t say for sure who would start the semifinal matchup, but each were lights out for the Cardinals this season.

Tyler Webb pitched 49 innings, striking out 74 batters and finishing with an ERA of 1.00. Webb also pitched a complete game shutout in the Cardinals sectional semifinal win over Pittsville.

Gunderson proved to be a formidable partner in crime, finishing with a 1.50 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. The senior also pitched a complete game in Eleva-Strum’s sectional final win over Royall. Gunderson doubled as a fixture in the Cardinals lineup, hitting .299 and driving in 17 runs.

Eleva-Strum had several strong hitters in its lineup, including Justin Becker — a .341 hitter with 23 runs batted in and 19 stolen bases — and Jake Bjerke who bat .314 while driving in 17 runs and stole 15 bags.

Pacelli, the Cardinals opponent, also has a lineup that can rake. Pacelli won three of its four postseason games by five or more runs, including a 15-0 romp of Niagara in its sectional final.

“They hit the ball really well,” Christianson said. “They’re going to bunt, they’re going to do all the small ball stuff, but at the same time they’re going to drive the baseball. Everybody is good when you get to this point, but you just can’t fall asleep defensively, or they’ll expose you.”

The Cardinals have already done a good job of not letting the moment overwhelm them and Christianson wants that mindset to continue. The Cardinals skipper’s message to his team will be a simple one.

“Honestly, it’s just going to be to enjoy it,” Christianson said. “All the hard work’s put in now. You get to go show it off and prove yourself, if you want to go win a gold ball. So just just enjoy the whole atmosphere and playoff emotion.”