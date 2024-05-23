Top-seeded club poses a Fire danger to Series foes

May 23—The No. 1 Southeastern Fire of Jacksonville, Fla., come to Harris Field this week riding a crest of momentum as they seek to reclaim the throne they lost at last year's Avista NAIA World Series.

Southeastern (51-6) has won its last 10 games, all by multiple-run margins, clinching the Sun Conference title and topping the NAIA Opening Round Lincoln Bracket in the process.

"We've had a good season," Fire coach Adrian Dinkel said. "We've had our ups and downs; I think we've won a little differently than we had in the past; but it's been a good season."

Asked to pinpoint the root of his top-seeded team's success, Dinkel did not hesitate to say it lies at the mound. The Fire lead the NAIA in strikeouts with 650 thrown as a team — 58 more than second-place Arizona Christian's 592 — and have the best earned run average nationally at .270.

Among the big names on the Southeastern pitching staff are two-time Sun Conference pitcher of the year Darien Smith, former national pitcher of the year Robb Adams and sophomore right-hander Ramsey David. The three have combined for a pitching record of 26-3 this season. Smith ranks third nationally in pitching wins with 12 and in strikeouts with 126.

More than having any particular ace pitcher, Dinkel emphasizes that the team "isn't a one-name show this year." Rather, depth and consistency of his roster is its strongest asset.

"We feel like we've been very lucky with our pitching staff," he said. "It's been a multitude of guys stepping up this year."

Lest one think the Fire only pose a threat in one aspect of the game, a quick review of their batting statistics will show otherwise. Southeastern ranks 16th nationally in home runs with a total of 82 and 19th in RBI with 439 on the season. Isaac Nunez leads the program in both stats, boasting 14 homers and 57 RBI.

"Our strength is on the pitching side, but as of late, our offense has kind of showed up a bit," Dinkel noted.

Southeastern most recently won the Series in 2022, topping home favorite and longtime rival Lewis-Clark State in the title round. The Fire made a run at a title defense last year, but were eliminated by Westmont (Calif.) just short of the championship round.

With LCSC absent from the Series for the first time since 1998, Dinkel said that he "feels for Jake (Taylor) and the guys over there," who "do an unbelievable job" — and at the same time, he sees an opportunity to capitalize on the rare vacuum in home-field support.

"Hopefully we can become the team that they adopt, and that they're rooting for," he said. "That's the ultimate goal. We love the valley, and we love the people, and hopefully we can get them on our side."

> Southeastern

Location: Jacksonville, Fla.

Nickname: Fire

Coach: Adrian Dinkel (eighth season)

Season record: 51-6

Rank in final NAIA poll: No. 1

How qualified: Won Lincoln Bracket

Number of appearances; best finish: Sixth; won title in 2018, '22

> Juice (out of five stars)

STARTERS: «««««

The Fire field the Sun Conference pitcher of the year in Darien Smith, along with 2022 national pitcher of the year Robb Adams.

RELIEVERS: «««««

Coach Adrian Dinkel emphasizes that his team has an extremely deep pitching staff with a "multitude of players" capable of stepping up, and the facts bear that out. Southeastern leads the country in strikeouts with 650, only 293 of which were thrown by its primary starters Smith, Adams and David Ramsey. Top reliever Reece Wissinger has notched six saves this season.

FIELDING: ««««

The Fire have a .967 season fielding percentage, ranking 27th in the NAIA.

HITTING: ««««

While they are best-known for their pitching, the Fire have stepped up offensively late in the season and rank in the top 20 in multiple batting statistics.

SPEED: ««« 1/2

With 122 stolen bases, Southeastern is tied for 19th nationally, though it lags far behind the top programs in that statistic, such as first-place Georgia Gwinnett at 309.

INTANGIBLES: ««««

An established top team on a 10-game winning streak, Southeastern should have both a strong base of confidence and a sense that it has something to prove after last year's attempted title defense fell short.