Top-seeded Allegany hosts Patterson Mill in state playoff opener today

May 17—CUMBERLAND — In some years, the No. 1 seed vs. 8 game in the state quarterfinals is a glorified practice — this year will be anything but that for Allegany.

The Campers (20-2), who secured Class 1A's No. 1 seed by virtue of winning a coin flip with Colonel Richardson (20-2) Thursday, will welcome eighth-seeded Patterson Mill (11-12) to Cumberland today at noon.

Don't let Patterson Mill's record fool you. The Huskies have lost nine games by three or fewer runs and play a number of larger schools down in Harford County as a member of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference.

The last time Allegany made the state quarterfinals in 2022, it was also the top seed and it thrashed Baltimore City's Academy for College and Career Exploration, 24-0, in a five-inning combined perfect game.

Today won't be that. Allegany is in for a fight.

"We've done our due diligence trying to find out about Patterson Mill," Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. "Our opponent and seed was unknown for a while (due to rainouts), so it was tricky.

"Their record is no way indicative of the type of baseball team they are. ... We feel good about it, but we also know that you can't look at a team's record and expect them to lay down."

Allegany, riding an 18-game winning streak, is searching for its fifth state semifinal appearance and second in three years.

The Campers, state champs in 1989-90 and runner-up in 2013, fell to Clear Spring, 1-0, in the 2022 semifinals at McCurdy Field in Frederick.

The Blazers went on to win the state championship and repeated last year, though they were defeated in the West Region II final by Brunswick this year.

Allegany is seeded No. 1 in Class 1A, followed by Colonel Richardson, Brunswick (19-2-1, West II), CMIT-North (17-3, South II), Edmondson (12-2, South I), Liberty (18-4-1, North II), Mardela (12-8, East II) and Patterson Mill (11-12, North I).

The Campers defeated Northern, 4-2, in the West Region I championship game Tuesday to avenge their regional defeat to the Garrett County squad a year prior.

Patterson Mill is playing for its sixth trip to the Final Four. All five of its previous appearances have come since 2011, including runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2016.

Patterson Mill, of Bel Air, is coached by Matt Roseland and defeated Havre de Grace, 1-0, in the North Region I championship game on Tuesday. Havre de Grace beat Patterson Mill twice during the regular season.

It marked the Huskies' second consecutive playoff upset after entering regionals as the No. 4 seed.

In the region semis, Patterson Mill upset top-seeded Bohemia Manor (13-5), 7-5, which it also lost to in the teams' lone meeting during the year.

Patterson Mill likely believes it's a team of destiny after a run like that, and Allegany is well aware of that fact.

"Teams like that are dangerous in the baseball playoffs," Irons said. "It's single elimination and a team's hot, that can be a very dangerous combination. We talked about that (with the players).

"We know we need to approach this like the toughest game of the year."

Both teams will have one pitcher unavailable.

For Allegany, senior right-hander Bryce Madden (Glenville State) can't throw after maxing out his pitch count in a 15-strikeout two-hitter in the Campers' win over Northern.

For Patterson Mill, junior lefty Noah Thomas hit the pitch limit after tossing six shutout innings of five-hit ball with 11 strikeouts against Havre de Grace.

Righty Travis Loewe pitched a scoreless seventh for the save but didn't use enough pitches to require rest.

Senior lefty Michael Hemelt is the expected starting pitcher for Patterson Mill. Hemelt, a Frostburg State commit, is 1-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched on year.

Hemelt, with a fastball that sits between 81-83 mph, has given up 31 hits and struck out 55 on the year but has struggled with control, walking 36. The lefty has walked at least three batters in four straight games.

Hemelt last threw in Patterson Mill's region semifinal win over Bohemia Manor last Saturday, allowing three earned runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four.

Allegany will start one of senior Myles Bascelli and junior Caden Long, both right-handed pitchers, with the other available in relief.

Bascelli is 8-0 with a 1.04 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched. He's struck out 63, walked 23 and given up 21 hits.

Long, also a Frostburg State commit, is 5-1 with a 2.50 ERA with 61 strikeouts, 22 walks and 32 hits allowed in 42 frames.

Allegany has a decided edge at the plate scoring 183 runs in 21 games (8.7 per game) with a .314 batting average compared to Patterson Mill's 92 runs in 23 games (four per game) and a .247 average.

The Campers have 54 extra-base hits. The Huskies have just 22.

"They try to manufacture runs in any shape or form," Irons said. "We've heard they'll try to force balks, bunt, first-and-third plays, hidden ball trick. We have to make sure we're super fundamental so nothing catches us off guard."

Madden leads Allegany with a .441 average and has nine doubles, three triples, 29 runs scored and 20 stolen bases from the lead-off spot.

Senior Caedon Wallace (Allegany College) has a .413 average with seven homers, 33 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Other Campers hitting at least .300 include freshman Kohen Madden (.400), junior Jackson Resh (.352) and junior Eli Imes (.320).

For Patterson Mill, only Hemelt (.354) and Loewe (.309) hit at least .300. Hemelt has two homers and five doubles, and Tre McInnes has two big flies and four doubles for 13 of the team's 22 extra-base hits.

If Allegany wins, then it'll face the winner of CMIT-North and Edmondson-Westside in the state semifinals on Tuesday.

Both opponents, on paper, seem to be far weaker than Colonel Richardson, Brunswick and Liberty on the other side of the bracket, but if Allegany looks ahead, it may not get that far.

"We try not to look ahead and just focus on the next game at hand," Irons said. "It's always nice to be the No. 1 seed. We'll hopefully get through Patterson Mill, then we'll turn our focus to whoever is next.

"If you do look ahead, that's when things can go wrong for you very quickly."

