Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich quarters against Garin

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against Chilean tennis player Cristian Garin during their Men's singles quarterfinal tennis match of the ATP Munich 2024 tennis tournament. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Top seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of the BMW Open in the quarter-finals on Friday, 6-4, 6-4, against Chile's Cristian Garin.

Zverev struggled in windy and rainy conditions on a cool afternoon in Munich, losing in two hours after Garin broke him him once in each set and saved the two break points Zverev managed.

Olympic champion Zverev, who turns 27 on Saturday, pleaded in vain to officials to suspend the match because of the constant drizzle.

The 2017 and 2018 tournament winner had also lost to Garin in the same round in 2019, with Garin going on to lift the trophy.

Garin next faces third seed Taylor Fritz who edged Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).