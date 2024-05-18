Top-seed Ohio State sees season end in national semifinal against TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. (WCMH) — Ohio State’s bid for its first NCAA championship in program history fell short after the top-seeded Buckeyes lost to TCU, 4-2, in the national semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The Horned Frogs clinched a spot in the NCAA final after Tomas Jirousek came back from behind to defeat Robert Cash in three sets (1-6, 6-2, 7-5). TCU bounced back after losing the doubles point by winning four of the six singles matches.

After Jack Anthrop and Cannon Kingsley clinched a closely contested doubles point by winning in a tiebreaker, 7-4, Anthrop claimed Ohio State’s only point in singles with a three-set win (6-3, 3-6, 7-5). Justin Boulais lost to Jack Pinnington in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) while Kingsley fell in three sets to Jake Fearnley (7-5, 5-7, 6-2). Alexander Bernard was swept in straight sets against Sebastian Gorzny (6-3, 6-4).

The Buckeyes were seeking its first-ever NCAA title to go along with its third national indoor championship won earlier this season. Saturday’s semifinal was a rematch of the indoor final, which OSU won 4-3. Ohio State finishes the season with an overall record of 34-2.

Anthrop, Boulais, Kingsley and Tracy will compete individually in the NCAA singles championships while Cash and Tracy will play together in doubles. Both competitions begin on May 20 and will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

